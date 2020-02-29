Deepika Padukone talks about being approached for Krrish 4

Now, since Deepika Padukone has fallen in love with Hrithik Roshan on Twitter after watching War, fans are dying to see them together. In the career of a decade of Deepika, the actress has never worked with the Greek god and both talented actors will be a cast of dreams together.

Recently there were rumors that Deepika has been approached for Krrish 4, where she will be seen in front of Hrithik Roshan. When a newspaper asked about this, she said it was also a revelation for her. Deepika praised Hrithik and said she would love to collaborate with him one day. Deepika Padukone also spoke in the interview about how times have changed for women in the industry, from the roles written for them to the rise of technical women, there has been room for women in all fields of industry.

