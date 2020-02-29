Daniel Radcliffe says he will never portray Harry Potter again

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for his portrayal of Harry Potter in the film franchise of the same name, however, the actor recently revealed that he was no longer interested in repeating the role. While Daniel appreciates his time as the Hogwarts wizard, he has some reservations about assuming the character again.

During a conversation with Variety reporters, Radcliffe explained to reporters that he didn't think he would be the Hogwartz student again. When the journalists asked him, the actor commented succinctly: "I don't think so."

While he does not like "saying no to things," the actor said that it was certainly not something he was in a hurry for. The star said the movies have advanced without the original cast, and that they are doing well. Daniel added that he was happy with the way his life is now.

Radcliffe explained that he did not like the idea of ​​signing a franchise or series for several years in a row. Now, he has much more artistic freedom in terms of the roles he can take. Daniel was very successful as a child in the entertainment business, however, in a new interview, the actor explained that sometimes it was too much to bear.

Nick Markus reported earlier this year that Daniel admitted to dealing with mental health and substance abuse problems, many of which were rooted in his fame. The star said it looked a lot like other teenagers, who often struggle with addiction.

During a conversation with Sam Jones to Out of cameraRadcliffe explained that it was a real challenge to go out to the public, for example, to a bar, and to know that people stare at him because they recognize him.

Radcliffe admitted that he would have a drink to combat the restlessness that comes with being noticed.

The actor added that it was a trap, because when you get drunk, it attracts more attention.



