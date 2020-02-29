CSU shoots beyond the Air Force on the last day at Moby Arena – Up News Info

FORT COLLINS –– When Larry Eustachy and the former Colorado state coaching staff collapsed, Nico Carvacho could have left. By exploring the transfer portal, the leading CSU rebounder gained interest from several well-established institutions, including Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

However, the red-shirt senior chose to stay, hoping to build a legacy. As he described his prerecorded speech in the Moby Arena jumbotron, Carvacho wished to emerge as a basic element of the program, and someone who contributed memorably to the team that first gave him a chance.

Well, let's move forward about two years, and it is safe to say that Carvacho does not regret his decision in the least. Upon concluding his tenure as the all-time Rams leading rebounder, the center certainly managed to build a career that CSU fans will never forget.

After receiving a big ovation while receiving a badge for the last day, Carvacho possibly stepped on Moby's court for the live game's action for the last time.

"I definitely had a different feeling (today)," Carvacho said. “You start thinking about it in the locker room just before leaving, as if it were the last time. It was definitely emotional, and I accidentally ended up crying … When I finish playing, I can look back and say I really did something. "

For an emotional 40 minutes, the center concluded its time in Fort Collins on a positive note when the Rams (20-11, 11-7) achieved a 87-74 victory over the Air Force (11-19, 5-13) in Your regular end of season.

"I thought he (Carvacho) played very, very hard, and that is difficult with everything he has done and everything that has happened here," said coach Niko Medved. "It's emotional, but I thought he handled it well."

In total, the CSU low-place performer accumulated five rebounds and scored 12 points with a perfect 5-5 clip from the floor.

As extraordinarily efficient as Carvacho was offensive, he was not the only one who constantly found the bottom of the net on Saturday. As a team, the Rams shot 55.8 percent and 41.9 percent from a 3-point range, as their dynamic offensive attack helped to stop the Falcons directly from the door.

Once CSU took a 9-8 lead in four minutes, the Medved team never looked back, as it used a 26-10 run to run into the locker room leading 42-28 at halftime.

"I think in the first half, we had 15 assists in 15 baskets," Medved said. “So I think our boys did a great job moving the ball. They (the Air Force) pack it in the paint, and almost leave you open. And we shoot enough shots. "

Highlighting the barrage of annotations, sophomore Kendle Moore knocked down the most triples of his career in 11 attempts when the guard led the Rams with 21 points.

Despite missing his first two triples in the afternoon, once Moore got one, his confidence began to grow after each shot.

"I was feeling a little," Moore said. “The coach tells me if I look good to keep shooting. That's what I did today, and it was on my side. "

Although the Rams were already locked up as the sixth planted in the Mountain West Tournament before Saturday's result, the victory undoubtedly provides the much-needed momentum of the group after losing three of their last five games.

If Wyoming (7-22, 2-15) beats Fresno on Saturday night, CSU will meet the Cowboys in the first round of the conference tournament next Wednesday at 6 p.m. MOUNTAIN. Otherwise, the Rams will face the state of San Jose (7-23, 3-15) to begin the Las Vegas festivities.

"The conference tournament is where it really matters," Carvacho said. "We just have to work and hopefully get to that championship game." (Saturday's victory) was great. When entering a tournament or the next game with a W, everyone feels good. "

“The last time we won the conference tournament, we were six seeds. Maybe I can get on my nerves, put on the first game, get it out of the way and then stay warm. ”