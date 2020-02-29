Cow in San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was angry – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A cow in the cattle stable at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo earlier this month was angry, Texas health officials announced.

The Texas Department of Health Services said Saturday that people who visited the barn from February 11 to 14 may need an evaluation to detect the virus.

Health officials say they have been in contact with the people who took care of the cow and the animals in the nearby posts. Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals.

