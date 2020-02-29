Coronavirus fears reverberate in the global economy

In the most severe scenario, where the virus spreads most widely among countries and sectors of the economy, growth stops almost completely in the United States for several quarters this year, leaving 2020 with a growth rate of 0.5 percent in general. "The risks are clearly biased downwards until the outbreak is contained," Goldman Sachs researchers said in a note this week.

What is a coronavirus?

It is a novel virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases, from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick. What happens if I am traveling?

The C.D.C. He has warned older and at-risk travelers to avoid Japan, Italy and Iran. The agency has also advised against all non-essential trips to South Korea and China. Where has the virus spread?

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has made more than 80,000 people sick in at least 33 countries, including Italy, Iran and South Korea. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and is probably transmitted through sneezing, coughing and contaminated surfaces. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials have been working with officials in China, where growth has slowed. But this week, when confirmed cases shot up on two continents, experts warned that the world was not ready for a major outbreak.



There was clear evidence in the last days of the economic consequences. Toll Brothers, the luxury home builder, said some home sales to Chinese buyers had been postponed and accessory shipments from China had been delayed. Shoemaker Steve Madden said some shipments would be delayed three weeks as his Chinese factories struggle to operate with fewer workers.

Perhaps even more worrisome were the signs that American consumers, who boost the economy, were becoming increasingly uncomfortable.

On Amazon, popular brands of hand sanitizers such as Purell were not available to a large extent. What was available came from outside vendors at higher prices. On Friday morning, an outside vendor offered a package of two 12-ounce bottles of Purell for $ 49.99.

Even Corona's parent company, the beer brand, has seen its shares fall more than the market in general, which some have attributed to having the same name as the virus.

Such fears do not bode well for a modern economy and a stock market that depend on optimism and willingness to spend. Just nine days ago, that optimism helped push the stock market to a new high.

But in the last week, the optimistic outlook that corporate profits would continue to grow has been replaced by panic, said Richard Sylla, professor emeritus at the Stern School of Business at the University of New York, who has studied the market crisis of values ​​throughout history.