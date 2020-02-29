Coronavirus fears reverberate in the global economy

Investors, fearful that the spread of the coronavirus is leading the world economy into a recession, handed over to the stock market its biggest weekly loss since the financial crisis of 2008 on Friday, amid concerns that one of the economic expansions Longest in history could be coming to an end. .
With the virus now detected in at least 56 countries, companies are adjusting their annual earnings expectations, economists are reducing their global growth forecasts and policymakers have indicated that they are ready, if necessary, to act to stabilize the economy.
When the stock market fell again on Friday, Jerome H. Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, issued a brief statement stating that the central bank would use its tools and "act appropriately to support the economy." After the Federal Reserve's declaration, the S,amp;P 500 reduced some of its losses, closing the day with a 0.8 percent drop, although the index remained with an 11.5 percent drop during the week.
Even so, there were clear indications that the economic consequences of the virus had begun to take hold, as retailers and homebuilders reported delays in shipments from China, Amazon was running out of disinfectants for hands sought by a nervous public and Financial regulators began monitoring whether American companies began to have difficulty borrowing money.
"This feels different from the other market crisis in which it involves disruptions in daily life," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. "This is not financial. This is not something obtuse on a screen. Schools may close. You may not be able to get pasta or oatmeal."
What began a few weeks ago as relatively lukewarm concerns on Wall Street about disruptions in global supply chains has become a deep concern about the possibility that millions of people around the world have to reduce their purchases, travel and restaurants to avoid getting the virus. .
The uncertainty of such situations has made it difficult for experts to predict The damage to the economy. Some offer probabilities that the US and global economies will fall into recession. Moody’s Analytics said this week that the chances of that happening had increased to four in 10. Capital Economics set it much lower, at one in 10.
On Friday, Morgan Stanley researchers described three possible situations in a note to customers. In the most benign, the US economy does not decelerate at all in 2020 with respect to previous forecasts, as the virus remains largely limited to China and the production ramps of Chinese factories increase again in the coming months.
In the most severe scenario, where the virus spreads most widely among countries and sectors of the economy, growth stops almost completely in the United States for several quarters this year, leaving 2020 with a growth rate of 0.5 percent in general. "The risks are clearly biased downwards until the outbreak is contained," Goldman Sachs researchers said in a note this week.
There was clear evidence in the last days of the economic consequences. Toll Brothers, the luxury home builder, said some home sales to Chinese buyers had been postponed and accessory shipments from China had been delayed. Shoemaker Steve Madden said some shipments would be delayed three weeks as his Chinese factories struggle to operate with fewer workers.
Perhaps even more worrisome were the signs that American consumers, who boost the economy, were becoming increasingly uncomfortable.
On Amazon, popular brands of hand sanitizers such as Purell were not available to a large extent. What was available came from outside vendors at higher prices. On Friday morning, an outside vendor offered a package of two 12-ounce bottles of Purell for $ 49.99.
Even Corona's parent company, the beer brand, has seen its shares fall more than the market in general, which some have attributed to having the same name as the virus.
Such fears do not bode well for a modern economy and a stock market that depend on optimism and willingness to spend. Just nine days ago, that optimism helped push the stock market to a new high.
But in the last week, the optimistic outlook that corporate profits would continue to grow has been replaced by panic, said Richard Sylla, professor emeritus at the Stern School of Business at the University of New York, who has studied the market crisis of values throughout history.
"There was complacency about the growth of stocks, and the virus was the trigger for a mass sale," he said.
It was a horrible week for markets around the world. The Dow Jones plummeted 12 percent. In Europe, shares in Britain fell 11 percent, while Germany fell 12 percent. Asian markets also fell: 10 percent in Japan and 8 percent in South Korea.
Many researchers expect the Federal Reserve to quickly reduce, and possibly profoundly, interest rates due to the worsening of coronavirus news and the market downturn. President Trump, who has minimized the economic threat of the virus to the United States, said Friday he expected the Fed to intervene.
"I hope he gets involved soon," Trump told reporters at the White House.
But unlike previous financial shocks, those movements may not stop the damage.
Although the stock market collapse this week was compared to losses in 2008, there were many ways that the coronavirus could be more challenging for the Fed.
The Great Recession of 2008 and 2009 was largely a "demand shock," as banks approached the collapse, housing prices collapsed and billions of dollars in household wealth were eliminated. People and businesses suddenly had less money to spend, which led the economy into a deep recession.
The threat of the virus is a "supply shock,quot;, which stems from a sudden slowdown in economic activity as China, the world factory, struggles to return to work and crucial industries are under pressure in a context of restrictions on travel, limited public meetings and closed schools.
David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center for Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution, said the way to think about a supply shock was "suddenly every factory and office produces 10 percent less than last year."
That is much harder to solve than a demand shock, Wessel said, since simply putting more money in people's pockets will not compensate for the fact that stores are closed, factories are not operating, and trips are canceled.
"There is nothing the Fed can do to compensate for the loss of production if no one goes on a trip and the factories do not manufacture parts," he said.
So far, the Trump administration's response to the outbreak only seems to intensify Wall Street's concerns.
Early on Friday, Larry Kudlow, Trump's chief economic advisor, said markets were overreacting and suggested that it was a good time to buy shares, statements that some investors said were not useful and perhaps even irresponsible.
"The administration risks damaging its credibility by continuing to encourage people to buy shares if there is no clear fund in sight," said Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Investments, in an interview.
Minerd said he received a call Thursday from an official with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York asking if he was seeing signs of pressure or deterioration in some of the markets that are crucial to the operation of Wall Street, that is, those that offer – and long-term debt and other forms of financing to banks and other lenders.
Minerd said he still did not see financing problems, but said the sale of precious metals was a sign that investors felt pressured by rising margin calls.
Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who are part of the president's coronavirus working group, are also part of a group that works on a package of tax cuts intended to serve as the centerpiece of their 2020 campaign. Democrats controlling the House, there has been little expectation of important tax legislation before the November elections, and the situation with the coronavirus does not seem to change that.
On Friday, Trump tried to restore some optimism, noting that the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the United States was still low.
"Some countries are doing well, others are not doing well, you can see for yourself," he told reporters at the White House. “Many things are happening, we are very well organized, we have great talent, excellent doctors, all excellent. There is a tremendous spirit, a lot of spirit. "
The reports were contributed by Jim Tankersley, Alan Rappeport, Matt Phillips, Jeanna Smialek, Julie Creswell, Tiffany Hsu, Peter Eavis and Sapna Maheshwari.