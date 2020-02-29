Coronavirus fears affecting the shipping business in the port of Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The coronavirus outbreak is affecting business worldwide with the Port of Oakland here in the Bay Area that is just beginning to feel the impact.

An Oakland port spokesman says 23 ships have canceled scheduled arrivals in the next five weeks. Most of those 23 came from China.

%MINIFYHTMLe94e9c3ac18c45912174174e4cbf748c11% %MINIFYHTMLe94e9c3ac18c45912174174e4cbf748c12%

The port of Oakland receives about 120 boat calls per month. With the factory closures still in force in China, there is not enough cargo to place so many ships.

The port performs 30 to 40 percent of all its trade with China.

“That means that manufacturing production has dropped. As a result, the volume of import cargo that arrives to this country from ships will also decrease, "said Mike Zampa, Director of Communications for the Port of Oakland.

Zampa said that only on Friday morning, the United States Coast Guard imposed new restrictions on ships coming from China to the United States.

If a ship has been in a Chinese port in the past 14 days, crew members must remain on board while in the US. UU.

Because of the previous stops made before docking in Oakland, that restriction will not really affect things here.

"When a ship arrives in the United States, it usually stops first in Los Angeles or Long Beach, then arrives in Oakland," Zampa said. "When a ship arrives in Oakland, it has not been in China in the last two or three weeks."

KCBS Radio financial reporter Jason Brooks analyzed how the impacts of the stock market are affecting the Bay Area.

"There have been some local companies that have had better results than most this week," Brooks said. “Clorox, based in Oakland, was another big winner this week as demand for disinfectants increases. And Gilead Sciences, based in Foster City, has aroused some interest in trying an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus in the affected city of Wuhan. "

Despite a downward turn in activity at the port, Zampa reminds us that a slowdown is typical for this time of year after the Lunar New Year celebrations in Asia.

“In a normal year, we would see a certain decrease. That decrease is now exacerbated by the effects of the coronavirus, ”Zampa explained.

The port of Oakland says they are accustomed to the ebbs and flows of the global economy. His concern is now that his customers get the products they need to succeed.