Strict regulations to control the spread of coronavirus in China are affecting mental health since people are confined in their homes for weeks.

Health professionals say millions are struggling to face anxiety and fears about the future.

Those under confinement in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, are particularly at risk.

Katrina Yu from Al Jazeera reports from Beijing, China.