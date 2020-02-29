CoronaCoin: crypto developers take advantage of the coronavirus to get a new and morbid token – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML963e0d44c8be82af09f6e03b956f558311% %MINIFYHTML963e0d44c8be82af09f6e03b956f558312%

Cryptocurrency developers have created a digital currency that allows merchants to bet on the coronavirus epidemic, based on how many people fall ill or die.

Called "CoronaCoin," its supply will decrease every two days based on the rate of new cases, according to its website, suggesting that its price could rise the more people kill the virus.

The coronavirus epidemic is becoming global, with six new countries reporting their first cases on Friday and the World Health Organization raising its global spread and its impact alert to "very high."

The latest WHO figures indicate that more than 82,000 people have been infected, with more than 2,700 deaths in China and 57 deaths in 46 other countries.

The rapid spread of the virus, which emerged in China in December, has fueled a frantic mass sale in world markets, with the three major US stock indexes on their way to their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

The total supply for CoronaCoin is based on the world's population, and the chips will be burned once every 48 hours depending on the number of people who have been infected or died, according to their website.

"Some people speculate that a large part of the supply will burn due to the spread of the virus, so they invest," said Sunny Kemp, a user who identified himself as one of the developers, in a chat in the Telegram messaging application.

Kemp said the team was made up of seven developers and that more would be incorporated. He refused to identify others, but said they were located mainly in Europe.

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are digital currencies that rely on advanced cryptography to validate their transactions. The nascent asset class has been plagued by frequent price drops and scams.

Transactions are recorded through a digital book called blockchain. The CoronaCoin blockchain documents the spread of the virus and the token can be bought and sold in some online exchanges, such as Saturn.Network, according to Kemp.

About 20% of the supply of supplies will be allocated for a monthly donation to the Red Cross using a well-known cryptocurrency payment processor, Kemp said.

"Frankly, this is amoral," said one.

"Tasteless," commented another.

"That's why we can't have good things," wrote a third party.

When asked if the token could be seen as morbid, Kemp said: "There are currently active pandemic links issued by WHO. How is that different?"

