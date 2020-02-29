Contrary to my Uber driver's statement, baseball is still a great game.

%MINIFYHTMLfbfb5ddbddf0a8beab34646d5502f95a11% %MINIFYHTMLfbfb5ddbddf0a8beab34646d5502f95a12%

I took an Uber from north Scottsdale to Sky Harbor airport the other day.

My Uber driver, let's call him "Mickey," started talking to me about baseball. It seems that Mickey has fallen in love with the game. The Astros trap scandal, rising wages, 3-and-a-half hour games, the threat of the designated hitter coming to the National League, too many strikeouts and too many cheap homers topped his list of complaints.

"It's not the game I grew up with," said Mickey, who seemed about 50 years old. "I don't love him anymore. I don't even think my dad would love it now, if he was still alive. And he was the biggest Yankee fan."

I started thinking about what he said. To be honest, he discouraged me, because much of what Mickey said is true. Looking for the redemption of the game that I've loved since I was a child, I turned to my baseball library when I got home.

Here is a sample of what I found. It made me feel better:

"A hot dog in the stadium is better than a steak in the Ritz." – actor Humphrey Bogart

“The tone and its extended amplifications made it look like Gibson was jumping into the batter, with hostile intent. He always looked much closer to the plate at the end than any other pitcher; made pitching seem unfair. "- Roger Angell, my favorite baseball writer, describes Hall of Famer pitcher Bob Gibson, one of my childhood heroes.

"In Spanish, Clemente means merciful." – David Maraniss in his wonderful biography of Roberto Clemente

“When I was a little boy in Kansas, a friend of mine and I went fishing and, while we were sitting there, in the heat of the summer afternoon on the riverbank, we talked about what we wanted to do when we grew up. I told him that I wanted to be a true major league baseball player … My friend said he would like to be president of the United States. None of us fulfilled our desire. – President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“Then the winning race is at second base with two out. Three and two for Mookie Wilson. … A small roller up first … behind the bag … goes through Buckner! Here comes Knight! And the Mets win it! – Vin Scully, October 26, 1986

"Hitting is an art, but not an exact science." – Seven-time American League batting champion Rod Carew

"It all started at that visitor's clubhouse at Joe Robbie Stadium in May 1995, when five men from parts of the Western Hemisphere spanning from British Columbia to Venezuela found a name before making history." – Manny Randhawa in his 2019 book, "The Blake Street Bombers,quot;

"Greg Maddux could pass a baseball through a lifeguard if you ask him." – Hall of Fame player turned presenter Joe Morgan

"Fans don't boo anyone." – Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson

"Trying to hit him was like trying to drink coffee with a fork." – Willie Stargell facing the Dodgers ace, Sandy Koufax

“What a wonderful time for baseball. What a wonderful time for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a wonderful time for the country and the world.

“A black man is receiving a standing ovation in the deep south for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. And it is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron, who was received on the home plate, not only by each member of the Braves, but by his father and mother. ” – Vin Scully, on April 8, 1974, after Aaron hit home run No. 715