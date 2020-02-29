Construction workers can build a house, but not buy it, in the Denver subway

The shortage of new homes has helped raise prices in the Denver subway to some of the fastest rates in the country. One of the disadvantages of these large profits is that the same workers who could help alleviate housing shortages, for the most part, cannot afford to have a home here.

"One way to assess the affordability of housing is to ask if people who build homes can afford to buy them," said Edward Pinto, director of the Housing Center of the American Enterprise Institute, in a new report.

The AEI Carpentry Index analyzes what percentage of entry-level homes, defined as the bottom half of the resale market in price, can be paid by someone who earns the average family income of a carpenter. AEI defines an affordable house as one that costs three times the household income.

In much of the country, construction salaries have not been able to keep up with rising housing costs, but the problem is especially pronounced in California and in cities with large immigration such as Denver, Seattle and Las Vegas.

In the Denver metropolitan area, the average carpenter could comfortably pay a house with a value of $ 218,000 to three times the family's income in 2018. Those accounted for only 13.7% of entry-level homes in the market.

In 2012, carpenters' homes in Denver earned a little less and could afford a house at $ 176,000. The big difference is that the price represents 52% of entry-level homes in the market that year.

Metro Denver ranked 94 of 100 meters examined in regards to the affordability of homes for carpenters. By contrast, the average carpentry home in Detroit; Dayton, Ohio; and Kansas City, Missouri, could pay for all entry-level homes in those markets.

The local construction industry has long complained about the difficulty of attracting enough workers in skilled trades, and has tried to remedy the deficit by creating trade schools and learning programs to attract more young adults.

But they have not reached the end of the ski resorts, which have subsidized rentals and even built housing for workers to ensure that those who work for them have a place to live.

Another problem is that builders in the last decade have focused heavily on luxury and promotion homes, which offered better profit margins. Only more recently have entry-level households focused on the range of commercial workers.

Affordability is better in Colorado Springs than Denver, but it has also deteriorated in the last decade. In 2012, three quarters of the carpenter's homes could afford an entry-level home in Colorado Springs. By 2018, that proportion had fallen to 27%, just above a quarter.

“Housing shortages remain a major problem for the United States. Years of underdevelopment have created a large deficit, particularly for states with strong economies that have attracted many people from other states, "according to a study published Wednesday by Freddie Mac, the national mortgage guarantor.

Freddie Mac estimates that the nation has about 2.5 million housing units, and among the states, Colorado has one of the most severe housing shortages in the country after Oregon.