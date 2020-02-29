Common quotations Solange Knowles?

%MINIFYHTML378ff7385f774167c94574359574f0b211% %MINIFYHTML378ff7385f774167c94574359574f0b212%

The rapper & # 39; Let Love & # 39; It causes rumors of romance with Beyonce Knowles' younger sister after she was seen supporting her at a recent event in Town Hall, New York.

Common Y Solange Knowles unleashed rumors of romance. It was reported that they connected after the rapper attended an event in New York where Solange was praised for his "excellence in the intersection of arts and activism."

He was the first speaker at the Town Hall event on Friday, February 28 before Beyonce Knowles& # 39; younger sister was introduced to the stage. They did not pose together on the red carpet, but it is rumored that he was there as his date.

Solange was also supported by her mother. Tina Knowles and stepfather Richard Lawson. Other notable guests included Andra Day, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste, Mumu Fresh, Questlove, Talib Kweli, Angelique Kidjo, Alice Smith, RapsodyY Lauren Von Der Pool.

Solange was the first to receive the Lena Horne Award for Artists who create a social impact event. The 33-year-old singer / songwriter was "more than humble" to receive the honor. He received $ 100,000 and would use it for Project Row Houses.

Solange Knowles has just left his second marriage. She and her husband Alan Ferguson left him in 2019 after 5 years of marriage. They don't have children together, but she has a teenage son with her first husband Daniel Smith.

The common is also single. He separated from the girlfriend Angela Rye in 2019 after two years of intermittent relationship. "We just want different things," he said. "I'm leaning toward & # 39; I want kids & # 39; and he was leaning toward & # 39; I don't know & # 39; I think when someone tells you I don't know, they just tell you because they really don't want to hurt you" .

After his separation, he was linked to Quad Webb Y Tiffany Haddish. Before Christmas, he was seen on a vacation with Tiffany in Maui, Hawaii.