Commerce City police investigate the shots against King Soopers; no one hurt

Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting outside King Soopers Friday night in Commerce City.

Nobody was hurt. Police commander Charlie Schoepflin said the shooting happened after two groups of people argued shortly before 9 p.m. inside King Soopers at 4850 E. 62nd Ave.

Schoepflin said a group left the store. When the other group left, someone in a vehicle driving through the parking lot shot the others after "saying."

It was not clear how many people were involved. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535.