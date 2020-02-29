CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Watford caused a big surprise after becoming the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season with double the second half of Ismaila Sarr helping them win 3-0.

Marcos Alonso continued his excellent way of scoring in the Premier League while rescuing a late point for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. There were also victories for West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The hearts set aside their fears of descent to stun the Rangers 1-0 in a frantic and controversial quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup in Tynecastle.

Beth England proved to be the winner of Chelsea Women, as she scored twice in the 2-1 victory over Arsenal Women in the Continental League Cup final.

Welsh midfielder Dan Biggar is an early doubt for his Six Nations clash with England after he was injured playing for Northampton on Saturday.