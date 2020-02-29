Clippers hit Nuggets while Denver falls in a two-way tie for second place – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES – If Friday was a preview of a possible playoff series, the Nuggets have a daunting task ahead.

Los Angeles two-headed monster Kawhi Leonard and Paul George punched the Nuggets by 43 points when the Clippers hit Denver 132-103 on Friday night at the Staples Center. The loss reduced the Denver record to 40-19 and in a two-way tie for second place in the West. The two will meet once again on March 18 in Denver to determine the tiebreaker.

"I would only say the general fight," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said when asked the most disappointing aspect of the loss. “I thought we were soft tonight, from beginning to end. They didn't feel us at any of the extremes. They got what they wanted. We couldn't be offended because they took us out of our things. We simply allow them to do so for 48 minutes. They are a good team, but I am very disappointed with our competitive spirit and our effort tonight. "

The Clippers outperformed the Nuggets in the crystal (47-39) and destroyed their reserve unit in terms of score production, 73-49. The Nuggets did not favor with 15 turnovers that led to 24 Clipper points. Los Angeles also drained 18 triples in defeat.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 21 points in 9 for 13 shots along with nine rebounds. He desperately needed more help from his support cast. Jerami Grant contributed 20 from the bank, including 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

"We've had a lot of bad losses," said Jokic. "It's not the end of the world yet."

The third quarter brought more turnovers by Denver players, while the Los Angeles 3-point attack continued. George, who did not play in the first team meeting this season, knocked down two of his six triples when his lead shot up to 98-79 in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets offensive, surpassed 32-23 in the third, withered around Jokic.

Paul Millsap had 0 points at night, and Gary Harris (four points) was not much better. Jamal Murray became several of his patents bridges of hard aspect, but he obtained only 11 points.

The famous rookie Michael Porter Jr. played 10 minutes, finishing with only 7 points and three rebounds. After a season in the first quarter, he did not play again until the Nuggets faced a 24-point deficit with 5:27 remaining in the game.

Jokic's star production has been well documented, but February was also Murray's best month as a professional. Before Friday night, he had averaged more than 25 points with 55 percent of shots and six assists.

"I'm just playing, I'm not close to where I need to be," said Murray. “This is the beginning. And I'm having fun. "

The free time of his ankle injury, along with the rest of the stars, seemed to energize him.

"Just get healthy," Murray added. "He took a mental break, it's a long season, but he came back fresh. … I didn't do anything different, I just worked harder and took care of my body."

Malone distrusted the protection of his team's ball before Friday night's competition, especially against the length of the Clippers.

"We've had three games since the All-Star break," Malone said Friday morning. "Our turnovers have been atrocious in nature, giving up to 23 points per night, which is the last in the NBA at that time. And if we believe we can enter here against the deepest team in the NBA and win, it will be a long night. I think the guys have taken it very seriously that we want to be a team that can win anywhere. ”

Specifically, he warned against playing in the teeth of the Los Angeles defense.

"Tonight, if we are going to try to play one on one against Patrick Beverley, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, possibly the best one-two-three perimeter in the NBA, it will lead to many runs- outs and turnovers," said.

An unstable first quarter seemed to foreshadow a long night, however, the Nuggets settled in the second and entered only halftime 66-56.

Jokic was stellar and exploded an internal mismatch by 15 points and seven rebounds in the first half. He got help from Grant, who contributed 14 points and helped stabilize the second Denver unit early.

But the turnovers and mixed offensive sets prevented the Nuggets from digging into the deficit.