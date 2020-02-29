China reports 573 new cases of COVID-19: live updates | China news

Hello and welcome to the continued coverage of Al Jazeera of the coronavirus.

This is Kate Mayberry keeping track of the latest developments in the outbreak from our office in Kuala Lumpur.

The virus continued to spread throughout the world on Saturday, with countries in Europe announcing new cases, Iran revealed another leap in infections and Qatar became the last country in the Middle East to report its first case.

South Korea, which is dealing with the largest outbreak of the virus outside of China He urged citizens to remain indoors after the country registered its biggest daily jump in infections, with 813 new cases and 17 new deaths. In total, 3,150 people are known to be infected.

Plus:

In Europe, Italy has reported more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus and 29 deaths, mostly in Europe. France said it has 100.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the spread of the virus is "growing." More than 85,000 people have been infected worldwide.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday March 1

00:01 GMT – China reports 573 new cases of coronavirus, 35 deaths

Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on February 29, compared to 427 the previous day, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

The death toll was 35, compared to 47 the previous day, which raised the total deaths in mainland China to 2,870.

Of the deaths, 34 were in the province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak. The province also saw 570 of the new cases.

