Charlie Baker "disappointed,quot; by the House transport financing package

Gov. Charlie Baker says he is disappointed with a tax package that state House of Representatives leaders presented this week to increase transportation funds in Massachusetts.

The bill would increase the state gas tax from 24 to 29 cents per gallon, with a total increase of 9 cents per gallon of diesel fuel, as well as higher travel fares for shared travel companies and indirect tax corporate minimum, among other proposals.

In total, the changes would generate between $ 522 million and $ 612 million annually, which lawmakers said would help MBTA finance repairs to the transit system and the state to cover the cost of road and bridge maintenance.

Democrats also say the new revenue is needed so that the state can pay Baker's $ 18 billion transportation bond bill, reports the House of Representatives News Service.

Lawmakers will submit their own $ 14.5 billion bond bill next week.

But Baker, who has long opposed raising the gas tax and says he is against raising the consumption tax, said Thursday that his plan is "absolutely,quot; affordable without raising taxes, according to the media. communication.

"I don't think it is necessary to increase taxes to finance transportation at this time," said the Republican governor.

According to the House plan, Uber and Lyft non-shared travel rates would rise from 20 cents to $ 1.20 per trip, and luxury travel would increase from $ 1 to $ 2.20 per trip. The 20 cents shared fare would remain stagnant.

Lawmakers say the bill would require that companies cannot pay fares to their passengers.

By changing the state's staggered corporate tax system, the bill also sets a maximum annual fee of $ 150,000 for companies that generate more than $ 1 billion in annual sales. Companies with less than $ 1 million in annual sales would not see any changes.

According to the news service, Baker's budget for next year outlined $ 200 million for the MBTA, while the tax bill establishes a new fund of $ 27 million for the T and offers an operating subsidy of $ 160 million.

The number could potentially increase in April when the chairman of the House Media and Arbitration Committee presents his budget, the media reports.

"I was disappointed that somehow the Chamber really finances less public transportation than we did in our budget," Baker said. “And obviously we want to have a conversation with them about that, because I think what we proposed was the right amount of money to support not only the daily operation of the MBTA and the rest of our public transport assets, but also the accelerated capital program investment ".

Baker added that he also does not believe that officials can discuss transportation issues "unless they are also talking about housing and climate change."

"From my point of view, we have pending proposals on these three elements, and I would like to see them treated together," he said.

Baker met Thursday with the Secretary of Administration and Finance, Michael Heffernan, where he asked Heffernan to gather "the sources and uses of our bond bill and take it to the Legislature," the news service reports.

The Co-Chair of the Committee on Elder Affairs, State Representative Ruth Balser, said the House’s proposal aims to raise money to address issues that concern people.

While Baker has defended the Climate Transportation Initiative, a regional approach to curbing greenhouse gas emissions, Democrats like Balser say Massachusetts officials "have no reason to suppose it will happen."

Other states have expressed their own concerns with the TCI.

Balser herself was also disappointed by Baker's stance against raising the corporate minimum special tax, she said.

"It is disappointing that the governor does not want employers to contribute their fair share," Balser said. "Without a doubt, employers are interested in having their workers arrive on time for work."

The debate on the bill is scheduled to begin next Thursday.

Associated Press material was used in this report.