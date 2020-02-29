Chad Johnson of Bachelor Nation, hospitalized after a suicide threat call

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic
High school Y Bachelor in Paradise alum Chad Johnson He has been hospitalized after a suicide threat and after he reportedly shared more disturbing Instagram posts that raised concerns among fans.
TMZ and We weekly reported that on Saturday, the police responded to a call and conducted a welfare check on the 32-year-old, his second in two days, and authorities took him to a hospital for further evaluation for fear that it could be a danger to itself. .
When asked about the reports, a LAPD spokesman told E! News that at 10 a.m., they received a call about a man who threatened to commit suicide in his apartment in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, and that he was taken to a local hospital for a medical emergency.
TMZ said police at the scene reported that Johnson had no injuries. He has not commented on the incident and E! News has contacted his lawyer for comment.
The media reported that hours earlier, Johnson posted two videos on his Instagram story. One showed him sitting at a table and loud Billy Joel"Piano Man,quot; with what appeared to be a cord he showed on his door in a Friday post, as well as a lonely bottle cap, and the other clip shows him popping up to talk to someone behind a door, with him quickly saying : "I have no choice," said TMZ. Although the clips do not exist in your feed as of Saturday afternoon, they are displayed in TMZ. Your face is not showing.
Police were also called to perform a welfare check at Johnson's house on Friday morning. TMZ had cited police sources saying that the police determined that "it was not a threat to himself or others." His friend had called 911 after Johnson posted in his Instagram story an image of a rope tied to a door and he captioned "it will be fine," according to the media, which also published the clip, which does not show the reality of the star. face.
Earlier this week, Johnson was arrested on suspicion of robbery with domestic violence after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Annalize Mishler, at his home in Los Angeles. He denied any "domestic abuse of any kind." You must appear in court in mid-March.
"I've never put my hands on a woman," he said on Instagram. "I am sorry for the whole situation. I am sorry for anyone who has had to see it, that has been caused by this. I am very sorry to Annalize that she has been threatened. I am working on myself to improve."
Saturday morning, just after Johnson was taken to the hospital, Mishler tweeted, "If I talk about what is happening, please say I'm trying to get attention, but if they don't, they say I don't care and I'm a fool. All I'll say is from 10 minutes ago, There is no more imminent danger and I can breathe for a second. So much has happened the last 3 days (the last week, but really yesterday was the worst) that nobody knows. Then all who are being idiots can close it. I did everything I could and MORE yesterday even though people advised me not to get involved. But I had to do it, I don't care. "
Later that afternoon, she wrote, "Very good. The family is coming, so I'm giving up on this. I can't do anything right now and all this is eating me alive. There's so much manipulation here … which is really sad, because I'm & # 39 ; I've been suicidal and can't imagine trying to make someone feel guilty about it. "
