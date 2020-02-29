Chad Johnson of Bachelor Nation, hospitalized after a suicide threat call

High school Y Bachelor in Paradise alum Chad Johnson He has been hospitalized after a suicide threat and after he reportedly shared more disturbing Instagram posts that raised concerns among fans.

TMZ and We weekly reported that on Saturday, the police responded to a call and conducted a welfare check on the 32-year-old, his second in two days, and authorities took him to a hospital for further evaluation for fear that it could be a danger to itself. .

When asked about the reports, a LAPD spokesman told E! News that at 10 a.m., they received a call about a man who threatened to commit suicide in his apartment in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, and that he was taken to a local hospital for a medical emergency.

TMZ said police at the scene reported that Johnson had no injuries. He has not commented on the incident and E! News has contacted his lawyer for comment.

The media reported that hours earlier, Johnson posted two videos on his Instagram story. One showed him sitting at a table and loud Billy Joel"Piano Man,quot; with what appeared to be a cord he showed on his door in a Friday post, as well as a lonely bottle cap, and the other clip shows him popping up to talk to someone behind a door, with him quickly saying : "I have no choice," said TMZ. Although the clips do not exist in your feed as of Saturday afternoon, they are displayed in TMZ. Your face is not showing.