Chad Johnson breaks his silence after being hospitalized

Chad Johnson He wants his followers to know that he is doing "good."

On Saturday, it was learned that High school alum was taken to the hospital after a suicide threat. Both TMZ and We weekly He reported that the police responded to a call and carried out a verification of well-being in the reality television personality, which marked his second in the last two days.

A LAPD spokesman told E! The news that they received a call about a man who threatened to commit suicide in his apartment in the San Fernando Valley area of ​​Los Angeles, and that he was taken to a local hospital for a medical emergency.

A few hours later, Johnson turned to social media to share a health update with his fans.

"I'm fine. Things are fine," said his legend on Instagram Stories, along with an image of what appeared to be his furniture inside his apartment. "I love you."

"You will be great. Life will be fine," his message continued. "Forgive yourself. Let it go."