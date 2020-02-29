Chad Johnson breaks his silence after being hospitalized

ABC / Rick Rowell
Chad Johnson He wants his followers to know that he is doing "good."
On Saturday, it was learned that High school alum was taken to the hospital after a suicide threat. Both TMZ and We weekly He reported that the police responded to a call and carried out a verification of well-being in the reality television personality, which marked his second in the last two days.
A LAPD spokesman told E! The news that they received a call about a man who threatened to commit suicide in his apartment in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, and that he was taken to a local hospital for a medical emergency.
A few hours later, Johnson turned to social media to share a health update with his fans.
"I'm fine. Things are fine," said his legend on Instagram Stories, along with an image of what appeared to be his furniture inside his apartment. "I love you."
"You will be great. Life will be fine," his message continued. "Forgive yourself. Let it go."
In addition, he also asked people to "stop calling the police,quot; in a separate Instagram story.
"I don't want to be kidnapped or kidnapped," he added in that same message. "Good luck bitches. Come get me."
According to TMZ reports this morning, they declared that the police did not find any injuries in Chad.
The news of the hospitalization of the reality show star comes a day after the authorities conducted a welfare check at his residence. On Friday morning, TMZ cited law enforcement, who explained that Chad's friends had contacted the police after he allegedly posted a related Instagram story.
The store claimed the Bachelor in Paradise Star had uploaded an image of a rope tied to a door and captioned it: "It will be fine." The photograph did not show Chad's face and has since been removed from Instagram Stories.
Police sources told TMZ that they determined that Chad "was not a threat to himself or others."
Instagram stories
In addition, the former ABC contestant was arrested Monday for domestic violence and robbery after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Annalize Mishler, at his Los Angeles residence.
Of the incident, Johnson turned to social media to address his arrest.
"I promised myself and my girlfriend that I would not drink anymore, and as most of you know, that has been a problem in my life," he said. "Every time I drink, I don't act well."
In addition, he denied the accusations of domestic violence against him.
"I have never helped a woman at any time in my life," he said. "I was in the Marine Corps and they taught me fundamental values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If you ever feel in danger, I would like you to call. If any woman ever feels that she is inside. Any danger, I urge you to call 911 ".
You must return to court in March.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
For more information on domestic abuse or for help for yourself or someone you love, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800- 799-7233.