Cases of coronavirus of unknown origin found in California, Oregon, Washington – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – Health officials in California, Oregon and the state of Washington were concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus through the West Coast communities after confirming that three patients were infected by unknown means.

The patients, an elderly woman from Northern California with chronic health problems, a high school student in Everett, Washington and an employee of a Portland, Oregon area school, had not recently traveled abroad or had close contact with a traveler or an infected person, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTML2057bf482eccc37b9be2e20faba1429b11% %MINIFYHTML2057bf482eccc37b9be2e20faba1429b12%

Previous cases in the United States include three people who were evacuated from the city of Wuhan, in central China, the epicenter of the outbreak; 14 people who returned from China, or their spouses; and 42 US passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which were transferred to US military bases in California and Texas for quarantine.

Convinced that the number of cases will grow, but determined to prevent them from exploding, health agencies were increasing their efforts to identify patients.

The California Department of Public Health said Friday that the state will receive enough kits from the Centers for Disease Control. UU. To evaluate the COVID-19 virus to 1,200 people per day, a day after Governor Gavin Newsom complained to federal health officials that the state had already used up its first 200 test kits.

"This case represents a certain degree of community propagation, a certain degree of circulation," said Dr. Sara Cody, a Santa Clara County health officer and director of the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health.

“Now that we have a case that recently did not travel or came into contact with someone who is known to be ill, what does this mean? What we know is that the virus is here, present at some level, but we still don't know to what extent, "Cody said." Therefore, an important priority for us is to conduct public health surveillance to determine the extent of what is happening,quot;.

Cody said the recently confirmed case in Santa Clara County is not related to two previous cases in that county, nor to others in the state.

READ ALSO:

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

The Santa Clara County resident was treated at a local hospital and it is not known that she traveled to Solano County, where another woman was identified on Wednesday for contracting the virus from an unknown source.

Dozens of people had close contact with the woman from Solano County. They were urged to quarantine at home, while some who showed symptoms of illness were isolated, authorities said.

At UC Davis Medical Center, at least 124 registered nurses and other health workers were sent home for "self-quarantine,quot; after the Solano County woman with the virus was admitted, National Nurses United said Friday, a national union that represents registered nurses.

The case "highlights the vulnerability of the country's hospitals to this virus," the union said.

Early Friday, Oregon confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a person who works at an elementary school in the Portland area, which will be temporarily closed.

The Lake Oswego School District sent an automatic call to parents saying that Forest Hills Elementary will be closed until Wednesday so maintenance workers can clean it thoroughly.

Washington state health officials announced two new cases of coronavirus on Friday night, including a high school student attending Jackson High School at Everett, said Dr. Chris Spitters of the Snohomish County Health District.

The other case in Washington was a woman in King County in her 50s who had recently traveled to South Korea, authorities said.

Both patients were not seriously ill.

The number of cases of coronavirus in the United States is considered small. Around the world, the number of people sick with the virus was around 83,000 on Friday, and there were more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.

But health officials don't take risks. Some communities, including San Francisco, have already declared local emergencies in case they need to obtain government funds.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report