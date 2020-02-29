Carabao Cup: John Terry can inspire Aston Villa to final glory, says Dean Smith | Soccer news

Watch the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City on Sunday, live at the Sky Sports Main Event starting at 4 p.m.





Dean Smith and John Terry took Aston Villa to the Premier League last season

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith believes that the triumphs of his League Cup assistant, John Terry, will stimulate his players, as his goal is to achieve a surprising success on Sunday.

Terry lifted the trophy three times during his time with Chelsea, and Smith revealed that he took his son to see the last Blues victory in 2015 when they beat Tottenham 2-0.

Five years later, Terry will be on the sidelines with Smith for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, as the duo aims to end the two-year reign on the side of Pep Guardiola.

"I have used John as an indicator for players very often in this competition, and how much it meant for him to lift a trophy," said Smith.

"People can belittle the League Cup for being under the FA Cup, but you try to take one of those away from John Terry and he will tell you quite clearly what he believes. Talk openly about the need to go and win trophies and finals.

"Winning the play-off final last season has given us the appetite for more, so we are probably frustrated by our position in the league. This is our chance to realize those ambitions to win trophies."

"During a 15-year race, players will have 45 chances to win something. They got a promotion last year and a medal for that. This time they can get a national medal of final winners, opportunities like that don't show up. Very often. . "

Villa enters the game as helpless as a three-game losing streak in the league that makes them fight to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, while City will be driven after claiming a memorable scalp from the Champions League with victory in Real Madrid midweek.

If the omens can play a role, 26 years ago, Villa faced a similar situation, since they had lost three consecutive games of the league before facing the Manchester United team that were favorites to win, but conjured a remarkable success of 3-1.

"I have experienced winning the play-off final last year, I have experienced losing in the final of the EFL Trophy for Walsall," said Smith, a lifelong follower of Villa.

"Emotions are separate streets. It's a place where you're going to try to win because winning is the best feeling when you're there."