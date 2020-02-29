Callum Shinkwin in a six-way tie for the leadership of the Oman Open | Golf news

Watch the final round of the Oman Open live at Sky Sports Golf from 8 a.m. on Sunday





Callum Shinkwin is bidding for his first European Circuit title

The Englishman Callum Shinkwin will take a part of the leadership in the final round of the Oman Open while looking for a first professional victory in Muscat.

The former Walker Cup star had kept the lead on his own, but a ghost in the last in his third round 66 left him again at 11 low and in a six-way draw alongside 2018 champion Joost Luiten, the Finnish couple Mikko Korhonen and Sami Valimaki, South African Brandon Stone and Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard.

Shinkwin was close to a great professional breakthrough at the Scottish Open of 2017, but again he was a ghost in the last one who left him in a tiebreaker with eventual winner Rafa Cabrera Bello.

After a birdie in the third pair at Al Mouj Golf, he made profit tricks from the sixth and 12th before a poor second in the last, where he also took six on Friday despite his lucky escape & # 39; pinball & # 39 ;. To his only ghost of the day.

"I played very well," he said. europeantour.com. "I had a couple of good spells in the first nine and last nine, I accumulated some putts, so in general my whole game has been very good. I just have to solve that last hole and it should be pretty good."

"My distance control has been very good and my putts have not fallen, but my new caddy has been very useful with green reading, so in general the game has been there, so it's only a matter of time."

"I will do all the same things. It is more about how I am on the golf course rather than trying too hard. It is quite easy to get out and force the situation, so let it happen and hope for the best."

The Dutchman Luiten won the inaugural staging of this event and loaded a 67 free of bogey, while his playmate Stone was also free of imperfections by publishing the same score.

Joost Luiten bets on a second victory of the Oman Open

Hojgaard was the third member of that group and was two years old for the day after bogeying the sixth and making a double in the second, but the 18-year-old defended himself with five birdies in a 70.

Rookie Valimaki made eight birdies in a 64 that was the lowest round of the week so far, while his compatriot Korhonen was ghost-free in his 65.

The Italian Guido Migliozzi is in the lead after a 68, one more than the Englishman Jordan Smith and three ahead of another Englishman in Robert Rock and Scot Stephen Gallacher, who came home at 40 to fall in the standings.