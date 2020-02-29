California billionaire Tom Steyer retires after Biden wins South Carolina's Democratic primary – Up News Info San Francisco

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – California climate activist Tom Steyer suspends his presidential campaign.

Steyer was scheduled to announce on Saturday night in Columbia that he would leave the White House race. After spending almost $ 24 million on television advertising in the state, he ended up behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Joe Biden won a thunderous victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary, riding a wave of African-American support and ending the winning streak of progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Steyer rose to national fame as a climate change activist and investing heavily in a campaign to oust President Donald Trump.

The final stretch of his presidential campaign focused on South Carolina, where he tried to attract black voters by denouncing the huge inequalities in American life that, according to him, were caused by racism.

Biden's victory came at a time of life or death in his 2020 attempt when the moderate Democrat recovered from disappointing performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. The race now immediately turns to a new phase when 14 "Super Tuesday,quot; states take the campaign across the country early next week.

"We are very alive," Biden said in a lush post-election demonstration. "For all of you who have been shot down, counted, abandoned, this is your campaign."

Sanders took second place, although his loss gave a momentary respite to the anxious Democratic establishment that feared that the so-called democratic socialist would end February with four consecutive finals.

Seven candidates remain in search of the Democrats to find the strongest possible candidate to face President Donald Trump in November.

Biden's allies almost immediately issued the victory of South Carolina as proof that it should be the clear alternative to Sanders.

The South Carolina primary was the first important test of the attractiveness of candidates among black voters. And while he gave Biden a 77-year victory when he needed it most, he must still demonstrate that he has the financial and organizational resources to drastically expand his campaign in the next 72 hours. He will also be under pressure to rely on his decades-old relationships with party leaders to create a new sense of inevitability around his candidacy.

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner at 7 p.m. EST, just after the polls close in South Carolina. The AP based the call on data from AP VoteCast, an electorate survey conducted for the AP by NORC at the University of Chicago. The poll showed a convincing victory for Biden.

Even before the news of Biden's victory was announced, Mike Bloomberg announced his own plan to deliver a three-minute primetime speech Sunday night on two television networks. He did not say how much he paid for air time, which is unprecedented in recent decades.

The Bloomberg campaign privately acknowledged that Biden is likely to gain momentum in his South Carolina victory, but they still believe that Bloomberg can win in a handful of states that vote Super Tuesday, including Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia and North Carolina. .

And Sanders was already ahead of Super Tuesday, betting that he can accumulate an unsurpassed delegate advantage at that time. After two consecutive victories and a tie for the lead in Iowa, the confidence of the 78-year-old Vermont senator is increasing.

Sanders congratulated Biden on his first victory and said it was nothing to worry about his supporters.

“Tonight, we didn't win in South Carolina. That will not be the only defeat. Many states in this country. Nobody wins them all, ”he told a crowd that cheered in Virginia, one of the 14 states that will vote next week. "Now we enter Super Tuesday."

Moments after Biden's victory was confirmed, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe formally backed the former vice president and encouraged the moderate wing of the Democratic Party to join behind him. At CNN, he called several candidates out of the race: "not after Tuesday, but tomorrow."

But the primary elections of the Democrats for 2020 are not yet a two-person race.

Without giving anything away, Pete Buttigieg is struggling to show that he can build a multiracial coalition. And with the help of super PAC, Warren and Klobuchar promised to move forward no matter how they ended on Saturday.

Trump was paying close attention to the Democratic race.

Speaking to conservative activists earlier in the day, the president conducted a kind of poll asking his audience to encourage who would be the best Democratic contender to face in November.

Sanders was the clear winner.

“How could you be easier to beat than Joe? That guy can't put two sentences together, "Trump told the attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference in the suburbs of Washington." But you know he is more in the middle. Everyone knows he is not a communist and with Bernie there is a real question about that. "

Saturday was all about Biden and if he could convince the eager Democrats of the establishment to finally join.

Elected officials inclined to adopt their moderate policy had been reluctant to support it after poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second in Nevada last week. However, for fear of Sanders' polarizing progressive priorities, they are still looking for an alternative that is considered a safer bet to defeat Trump in November.

Biden's chief advisor, Symone Sanders, described South Carolina as a "springboard,quot; for the campaign, along with how the state boosted the presidential aspirations of Barack Obama in 2008 and Clinton in 2016.

South Carolina represented much more than the fourth state in the primary calendar of the month Democrats.

It served as the first important test of the strength of the candidates with African-American voters, who will be critical in both the general elections and the rest of the primary season.

Biden won 60% of the votes cast by African Americans. He also did well with older voters, women, moderates and conservatives and regular parishioners, according to AP VoteCast.

Sanders gained the support of approximately 15% of African-American voters, while billionaire businessman Tom Steyer earned 16%.

There was also evidence that the state of Biden as two-term vice president of former President Barack Obama helped him conquer African Americans.

VoteCast found that approximately 4 out of 10 voters in South Carolina wanted to return to the politics of the past, compared to approximately one third in Iowa and New Hampshire. That includes approximately 50% of African-American voters who said they want a Democratic presidential candidate to emulate the Obama presidency.

In comparison, approximately two-thirds of white voters wanted a presidential candidate that would bring a fundamental change to Washington.

While voting technology was a concern in two of the last three primary competitions, South Carolina uses a wide range of voting technology that presents unique challenges.

Saturday's election in South Carolina marks the first statewide test of its new fleet of electronic voting machines, a $ 50 million update of an old and vulnerable system that lacked any paper record of individual votes. The new machines produce a paper record that the voter can verify and verify after the election to detect any malfunction or manipulation.

The president of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Pérez, warned Democrats that it is still early in his presidential primary.

Speaking at a North Carolina Democratic Party fundraising gala, Perez said that to win the nomination, a Democrat must win 1,991 delegates, and only a fraction of those have been assigned in the first four primary of the party.

"We have a long way to go," he said.