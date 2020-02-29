Byte is about to pay $ 250,000 to the creators for good videos

Byte plans to start paying creators in April, offering $ 250,000 in total payments to the first group of creators in its partner program.

The program will be quite limited at the beginning. Only up to 100 creators will be included, and they must apply and be chosen by Byte. Byte says he is looking for people who publish regularly, make full-screen portrait videos and are positive members of the community.

Byte will pay members every 30 days according to their hearing. The creators will be placed in "Audience Groups,quot;, and all members of the same group will receive the same amount. The company does not give details on how much creators can expect.

Byte knows that creators want to make money with their work

It is a small beginning, but nevertheless it is an important movement from the application of social video. Byte, which comes from Vine's co-founder, faces strong competition from TikTok, which has exploded over the past year and allows people to create videos in a very similar format, with the additional licensed music feature. But TikTok, critically, offers very few opportunities for creators to receive payments through the platform itself. That could encourage successful creators to look elsewhere while trying to turn their viral fame into profits.

The $ 250,000 down payment group will be distributed among four payments. After those four payments, Byte intends to create a new payment group, theoretically with more creators, and start over. He intends to launch a new payment group every 120 days.

Byte says that, for now, he is returning "100% of advertising revenue,quot; to his Partner Program to pay the creators. Ads will not be published in front of individual bytes or in your feed; An early announcement for Nike, for example, appeared as a sponsored section within the app.

"Our long-term plan is that most of the revenue goes to the creators, and a minority will come to us to help with our operations and businesses," Byte wrote last month.