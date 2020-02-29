Brush fire of 3 alarms in the mountain of San Bruno contained – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – A vegetation fire that began Friday morning near the picnic area in San Bruno Mountain State and County Park in northern San Mateo County near Daly City was contained on 6.1 acres, officials from the North County Firefighters Authority said.

The fire was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter that a second alarm had been called at 10:53 a.m.

The fire sent a column of undulating black smoke into the air as it climbed a ridge near a row of houses.

“I saw the smoke. I turned around and reached the north side of the San Bruno state park. I was able to reach the fire brigade and about 200 feet, ”said Jeremy McMillen.

Daly City police said the fire burned near Alta Vista and Caroline. Police units are on the scene.

There is a fire in the mountain of San Bruno, near Alta Vista and Caroline. There are no bowel movements at this time. We are ready in case of evacuations, but low winds keep the fire manageable. Stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/iI9nLU78CQ – Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) February 28, 2020

The fire was visible from the highway and the San Francisco International Airport. SF Fire said North County Fire was responding to the fire.

Cal Fire San Mateo also responded to the fire.

NCFA is at the scene of a forest fire in San Bruno County and the state park. Multiple agencies are attending. Currently, the fire is about two acres with a slow spread rate and there are no evacuation orders or warnings. pic.twitter.com/cr817hswE2 – North County Firefighters Authority (@NoCoFire) February 28, 2020

A third alarm was called around 11:20 a.m. from that moment. Cal Fire San Mateo said the fire began in the Battle Trail area as a point of 20 feet by 20 feet before spreading.

The smoke has been visible from all over San Mateo County. The conditions are very dry. @CALFIRECZU There is a CAL FIRE helicopter making water drops. @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/B39v756cvy – North County Firefighters Authority (@NoCoFire) February 28, 2020

Firefighters said the fire behaved like a fire that could occur in late spring or early summer.

"This was a small fire in the vegetation that grew rapidly due to the dry weather we have had lately," said Battalion Chief Jeff Huntze / North County Fire Authority. It is very unusual for February to have a dry climate like this. And it definitely contributed to the activity of fire. "

At 12:40 p.m., the fire had grown more than 6 acres. Sixty firefighters were on the scene and a Cal Fire helicopter made water drops. At 1 p.m., the crews had a control line around and were in "cleaning mode," Cal Fire said.

Fire companies will remain on the scene throughout the night and until Saturday looking for hot spots and completing the review operations.

The fire occurred on county and state lands, so local Cal Fire officials will investigate the cause.

No injuries or threatened structures were reported.

