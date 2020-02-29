Britney Spears on a budget? Say it's not like that!

%MINIFYHTML86bca0b6c3a56c39c84b12cf96ab480a11% %MINIFYHTML86bca0b6c3a56c39c84b12cf96ab480a12%

Is Britney Spears an economical buyer? It seems so and fans are disappointed! After making her painful return to Instagram (Britney shared a video where her foot was broken and the moment she broke her bone could be heard), Britney shared photos of herself with her favorite silk blouse. She looked beautiful in the white short top that featured swollen sleeves and orange flowers. The blouse has a Japanese impression and the colors are complementary to Britney's natural color. She said in the legend that she loves the shirt, but she was looking for an excuse to reuse it because it was so expensive.

Britney included the following title with the stunning photo.

I've had this silk satin top for a year and I took it out specifically for this photo! It's from @intermixonline … I'm trying to find an excuse to use it again because it was so expensive 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ 🤦‍♀️ 😂😂💋 !!!!!!

Fans loved Britney's look, but they were surprised that Britney felt she needed a reason or an excuse to wear an expensive garment!

You can see the photo that Britney shared below.

The photo has more than 411,000 likes and more than 6,000 comments, many of which were from fans who couldn't believe he didn't use expensive items simply because he wanted to.

A fan left the following comment.

"Very expensive? Girl. You're Britney, (email protected) and $ !!"

Another user was curious to know if Britney had a limited budget and asked him directly.

"Do you have a budget ???"

To which someone responded with the following.

“Budgets keep people grounded. He never let his fame or money go to his head.

While budgets can help keep people more punished, many of Britney's fans are bothered that she doesn't feel comfortable with her expensive clothes whenever she wants. It seems clear that, although many celebrities may have a "diva,quot; behavior, Britney is not one of them.

What do you think of Britney's photos and comments? Are you surprised that Britney does not use expensive items whenever she wishes, but adopts a more traditional and realistic view of material items? Would you be surprised to know if Britney meets a budget?



