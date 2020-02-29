Brighton 0-1 Palace C

Jordan Ayew raised Crystal Palace's hopes of survival at the expense of his Brighton rivals, as his strike in the second half secured a 1-0 victory at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton recorded 24 shots on goal, his biggest record in a Premier League game, but they paid the price for not being able to convert them, as Ayew achieved his seventh goal of the season against the game streak to shoot the Eagles consecutively the league wins for the first time since December.

It means that Brighton is still the only team in English football that still wins a game this calendar year, a race that has left the Seagulls floating four points above the relegation zone before the other games on Saturday.

For Roy Hodgson, the victory on the day of the derby in his 100th Premier League match by Palace lifts his side to 12th place in the Premier League, 12 points from the drop zone and with another season of First level football almost assured.

How Palace exerted pressure on Brighton

James McArthur and Neal Maupay in action at Amex Stadium



Palace headed to the south coast in search of his first first-level victory at his arch-rival's house and made a brighter start, with Christian Benteke cutting a glorious opportunity in four minutes.

Mat Ryan ran out of his line to quell Cheikhou Kouyate's shot while Palace sought to close a solid opening 10 minutes, but his failure allowed Brighton to establish himself in the game.

Team news Martin Montoya, Solly March and Leandro Trossard returned when Brighton made three changes after the draw in Sheffield United.

Roy Hodgson named an unchanged team after Crystal Palace finished a race without seven Premier League wins against Newcastle last time.

Neal Maupay led Brighton's charge, drawing Vicente Guaita into action in 18 minutes before winning a corner from which Captain Lewis Dunk almost tied the Seagulls in the lead.

Wilfried Zaha typified Palace's growing frustration when he reacted to Brighton's teasing in 27 minutes, with the Ivory Coast gestures drawing a reaction from substitute Ezequiel Schelotto, who kicked the ball to the extreme and was booked before playing a single minute.

Brighton should have taken the lead shortly thereafter, a free-flow counterattack ended with Leandro Trossard in quadrature for Solly March in the Palace area, but the end attacked his golden-edged effort in the side net.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Yves Bissouma compete for possession



Palace responded before the break, but the advance continued to elude the Eagles, with Gary Cahill directing another glorious opportunity to the lawn and the bar in 39 minutes.

Brighton produced a dominant display in the second half in search of progress, but it never came. Dunk's overhead header was blocked on the line by teammate Maupay and Trossard made a wide shot before Maupay launched the best opening of the Seagulls directly to Guaita after the ball bounced on his way.

The hosts came to regret their missed opportunities in 70 minutes when Benteke's smart reverse pass released Ayew on goal, and Ghana's first goal broke Ryan's defenses.

It was a setback that left Brighton out of combat and one from which they could not recover, with Palace becoming closer to scoring again when the carpentry denied Zaha a second at the time of detention.

Crystal Palace celebrates its victory over Crystal Palace



Statistics: Toning for Hodgson

Brighton remains the only team without a Premier League victory in 2020 (D5 L3), and the Seagulls last enjoy a top-notch victory against Bournemouth on December 28.

Roy Hodgson oversaw the 100th Premier League game run by Crystal Palace (W34 D27 L39), the first club to reach the milestone in the competition.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has matched his best goal return in a Premier League season, also scored seven goals in 2015/16 with Aston Villa and in 2017/18 with Swansea.

Jordan Ayew's goals this season have awarded Crystal Palace 12 points. Only Andy Johnson in 2004-05 (15) won more in a single season of the Premier League for the Eagles.

Whats Next?

Brighton will travel to Wolves and host Watford Palace in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm.