Brielle Biermann criticized for trying to look darker and older

Many Instagram users criticize Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter after she shares a sexy image that shows her with tanned skin and a very revealing dress.

Having recently captivated his fans with his hair change, Brielle Biermann He has mixed reactions with his latest sexy looks. The reality show star, who turned 23 on Tuesday, February 25, shared a new spicy photo on her Instagram account on Friday.

The brunette beauty wore a very revealing dress with a daring neckline, giving a generous sample of her wide neckline. Tan lover, seems to have received his last dose of spray tan because his skin looks darker than usual.

While some of her followers were excited about her "impressive" appearance in the comments section, not a few criticized her for exaggerating her daring outfit and darker skin. "Just another cheap look," he hit her.

Some people had problems with their darker skin, accusing the "Do not be late …"Star trying to look exotic." White girls want to be wrong except white … but, for example, "wrote one. Another commented similarly:" Can white women at least try to look white? What about this look & # 39; I want to look exotic & # 39 ;? "

Others claimed that Brielle tried to appear much older than her age. "She wants to look at 35 while her mom tries to look at 20," said one. Another advised him: "He needs to enjoy his youth." Someone else blamed her dress for her older appearance, "I don't know … the ensembles seem to age."

There were also some trolls who accused Brielle of undergoing plastic surgery. "I'm tired of plastics, brother. I forgot what real women looked like," one complained. Another added: "Please, girl, slow down with all the surgery. You were and you are a natural beauty. You are so young and if you alter your face and your body so young, you are likely to try to fill a void. Please, look your beauty and give up on your plastic and still unhappy. "

But Brielle's true fans have come to her defense, responding to those who hate: "She is beautiful and anyone who says she looks older than 40 is madly jealous." Another applauded similarly: "What about these jealous and basic-looking women in these comments?"