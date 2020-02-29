Brennan and O & # 39; Brien in song at Doncaster | Racing news





Gino Trail

Liosduin Bhearna, ridden by Paddy Brennan, was an appropriate winner on the second day of the Irish race weekend at Doncaster by beating the strong wind and his rivals in the 888Sport Handicap Hurdle.

The pair combined so that coach Fergal O & # 39; Brien achieved a success in the game in the three miles extended by six and a half and lengths of the favorite Kentucky Blackjack, with Remastered third.

Brennan said about the 6-1 winner: "We were slow, so I knew I had to be on the beat and he did well."

"I had to get there because it became a bit tactical at the beginning of the straight."

"He loved the ground and it was very windy. I felt like I wasn't going anywhere, it's that hard."

Irish eyes smiled again when Brennan and the absent O & # 39; Brien completed a quick double through Gino Trail (9-2) at the 888Sport Bet £ 10 and £ 30 Handicap Chase.

The 13-year-old was having his first career since he moved from Kerry Lee's stable to O'Brien, and showed that a change of scenery and regime can have a positive effect, even on a veteran activist.

Leaping with enthusiasm to the front, Gino Trail kept galloping to cross the line three and three quarters long towards Katpoli.

"He's 13 years old, but he had a lot of fun," Brennan said.

"Horses love horse racing and he is the perfect example.

"I had never ridden it before, but I knew that I had worked hard enough at Fergal O & # 39; Brien & # 39; s not to get tired.

"We will enjoy it today. Fergal will decide where he will go next, but he will be taken care of."