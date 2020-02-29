Boosie responds to comments that his new girlfriend seems younger

%MINIFYHTML36a04ccd9adcd4fcedb7c9c5a114a7ad11% %MINIFYHTML36a04ccd9adcd4fcedb7c9c5a114a7ad12%

The rapper of & # 39; Bad Azz & # 39; He shows his new girlfriend on Instagram after they discovered them on Kiss Cam and people on social networks say she looks like a minor.

Up News Info –

Boosie Badazz has a new girlfriend. The 37-year-old rapper officially presented her on Instagram by sharing photos that showed that they sat on the court in the recent Atlanta Hawks game. They also packed smoking PDA when they were caught in Kiss Cam.

People, however, raised their eyebrows. Many people commented that the woman seemed too young for him. "She is 14 years old," said one. Another compared it to R. Kelly who was accused of sleeping with underage girls, "What the hell is this?"

Boosie quickly made things clear by revealing her age. "LOL SHE 24," he said, adding a series of fire emojis to get excited about his date.

The woman, identified as Rachel Nelson on social media, appeared in the rapper's videos. In basketball games, she showed her nipples while removing her bra with a black blouse while her boyfriend added color with her neon jacket.

Boosie has been at the center of controversy lately because of his comments on Dwyane WadeThe transgender daughter of Zaya. He was called a transfobe after criticizing the retired basketball player for supporting his son's gender change.

Boosie himself has questionable parenting skills. He once said that he would beat his children to discipline them. "He chews them in front of his other brothers and sisters," he revealed. "They don't like that. You don't like being embarrassed in front of your brothers and sisters. Other than that, if they get off the line, I hit them a **."

When one of his children turned 14 in 2017, he promised him a bag of money and "a bad whore to give him some head." He proudly wrote on Instagram: "You know how I do it."

In a recent video, the hip-hop star also offered to teach his son's friend how to "eat p *** y". He told his son: "The boy has a good pair of lips."