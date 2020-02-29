Bloodbath on Wall Street as actions suffer the worst week since 2008

Wall Street closed its worst search since the financial crisis of 2008 with a fall from another day caused by growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The Dow fell 357 points, or 1.4%, to 25,409.36, after a drop of nearly 1,200 points on Thursday. The broader share index of the S,amp;P 500 fell 0.8% in Friday's operations and the Nasdaq compound, with a high technological load, rose slightly.

Earlier in the day, the Dow had lost more than 1,000 points before reducing losses after an afternoon statement by Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell, who suggested the Fed could intervene with interest rate or other cuts central bank measures if the virus harms the US UU. economy.

"The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," Powell said in the statement. "The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic landscape. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

Even with Powell's reassuring message, the S,amp;P 500 has lost 11% of its value since last Friday, while the Dow has lost more than 12% for fear of investors that the growing outbreak of coronavirus can slow growth economic.

The value of US stocks has fallen more than $ 3 trillion from its market highs last week amid the turbulence caused by the growing virus. The downturn resulted in the worst market week since October 2008, when markets collapsed during the financial crisis.

More than 83,000 cases of COVID-19 disease have been confirmed in 53 countries, with a death toll of more than 2,800. Despite President Donald Trump's assurances that the United States is in "great shape," investors are weighing the impact of possible economic disruptions of the disease.

Technology giants such as Apple and Microsoft have warned that the outbreak will damage their finances, while countries are taking steps to stop the spread of the disease, such as Japan's decision to close all public schools in that country.

"This week reminded many investors in 2008, which is not a happy memory," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial. "However, remember that the general economic context remains healthy in the United States, but when fear takes hold, it doesn't matter."

The fall in the market "correction,quot; territory, defined as a decrease of at least 10% from a previous high, is the fastest recorded, said Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities. "The speed of the decline in the last week even exceeds the Black Monday episode in October 1987, where the peak was in August 1987," he wrote in a research note.

Shares of airlines and other trips have plummeted, with American Airlines and Delta losing 27% and 17% of their market value, respectively, since last Friday. But this week's defeat touched multiple industries, with real estate, basic consumer goods and health care actions that suffered losses.

Goldman Sachs on Thursday warned customers that the S,amp;P 500 could drop another 9% over the next three months. The firm also said that corporate earnings growth will likely disappear this year due to the coronavirus, and that the US economic growth. UU. It would slow down.

The sharp decline caused investors to seek help from the Federal Reserve, analysts said.

"The global equities route remains relentless," TD Securities analysts told investors in a report. "With no less than three Fed rate cuts now set for this year, investors are beginning to seek bailouts from central bankers."

On Friday, the Fed agreed, with Powell's statement, as well as an earlier comment by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said more rate cuts are "a possibility if a global pandemic really develops with health effects that approach the common influenza scale. "

But, Bullard added, "this is not the case of reference at this time."