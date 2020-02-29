Home Entertainment Black Ink Crew Heaven said to his son: "Why didn't I swallow...

Black Ink Crew Heaven said to his son: "Why didn't I swallow you?"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The new season of the successful VH1 Black Ink series is explosive. In the last episode, Sky and his son Dessalines had an argument, and things quickly went from 0 to 100.

Dessalines and Sky don't have the best relationship. The 19-year-old was raised by members of the Sky family. And Sky is known for having a very bad temper and a reckless mouth.

But in the last episode, things got out of control.

In the episode, Dessalines went to Sky's apartment to try to make peace with his mother. It did not work. Sky quickly accused him again of stealing and making a random woman pregnant.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©