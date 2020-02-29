Black Ink Crew Heaven said to his son: "Why didn't I swallow you?"

The new season of the successful VH1 Black Ink series is explosive. In the last episode, Sky and his son Dessalines had an argument, and things quickly went from 0 to 100.

Dessalines and Sky don't have the best relationship. The 19-year-old was raised by members of the Sky family. And Sky is known for having a very bad temper and a reckless mouth.

But in the last episode, things got out of control.

In the episode, Dessalines went to Sky's apartment to try to make peace with his mother. It did not work. Sky quickly accused him again of stealing and making a random woman pregnant.

Then, she also physically attacked the teenager after a heated exchange of words.

But things quickly went from bad to worse. Sky did the unthinkable. She began saying extremely hurtful things to her son as if he should have "swallowed,quot; him or had an abortion. Later, Sky told the young man that she and her father never loved him.

Obviously those words were cut deeply, and Dessalines was seen crying before the camera.