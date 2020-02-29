Bill Gates calls the coronavirus a pathogen & # 39; unique in a century & # 39; – Last News

Philanthropist Bill Gates has urged rich nations to help low- and middle-income countries strengthen their health systems in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which Gates said has begun to behave like a "pathogen,quot; unique in a century,quot;.

"By helping countries in Africa and South Asia prepare now," we can save lives and also delay the global circulation of this virus, "wrote Gates, the former president and chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp, in an editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The new coronavirus that first emerged in China and has now spread to 46 countries is much harder to stop than similar viruses that caused the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Gates wrote . The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has already promised $ 100 million to fight the outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML3aa877759bcc109a7cd52d0b856d7f1b11% %MINIFYHTML3aa877759bcc109a7cd52d0b856d7f1b12%

Gates' statement was echoed on Friday by the World Health Organization, which said the risk was very high for the virus to spread and have a global impact.

WHO implored governments to act to contain the virus before it became widespread. Such actions could delay the virus, giving nations more time to prepare, authorities said.

"Health systems around the world are simply not ready," said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergency program, at a press conference.

Gates said the world needs to invest in disease surveillance and better technology to accelerate the development of safe and effective vaccines and medicines.

In addition to technical solutions, Gates called for better diplomatic efforts to boost international collaboration and data exchange, and increased government spending on medicines and vaccines that would give incentives to private companies to make such efforts.

