Biden wins South Carolina, points to the momentum of Super Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Joe Biden won a tremendous victory on Saturday in the South Carolina Democratic primary with the strength of African-American support, a decisive victory that could force moderate rivals out of the race and mitigate the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders

%MINIFYHTMLd62ef1b4d71597c67bfc0a028feef5cb11% %MINIFYHTMLd62ef1b4d71597c67bfc0a028feef5cb12%

Biden's victory came at a dangerous time in his commitment to 2020, as he needed an emphatic rebound after disappointing performances this month in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. The race now turns to the 14 states from Maine to California that vote Tuesday on what effect the national primaries will be.

"We are very alive," Biden said in a lush post-election demonstration. "For all of you who have been shot down, counted, abandoned, this is your campaign."

Sanders claimed a distant second place, a loss that gave a momentary respite to anxious Democrats who feared the democratic socialist would end February with four consecutive endings that would make it difficult for someone to overcome it.

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner right after the polls closed in South Carolina. The AP based the call on data from AP VoteCast, an electorate survey conducted for the AP by NORC at the University of Chicago. The poll showed a convincing victory for Biden.

Even with the victory, the shortcomings of the Biden campaign remain, including the lack of solid funds and organization, and will face Mike Bloomberg, a billionaire who has spent more than $ 500 million on advertising in the Super states for the first time Tuesday. Bloomberg announced his own plan to deliver a three-minute speech on primetime Sunday night on two television networks. He did not say how much he paid for air time, which is unprecedented in recent decades.

Biden barely publishes television advertising in the states of Super Tuesday. And both Sanders and Bloomberg have many more employees and volunteers.

But Biden is making an aggressive round of media appearances on Sunday in an effort to counter Bloomberg's massive spending. He is also working to secure the support of prominent Democrats and, shortly after Saturday's results arrived, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe backed Biden.

The South Carolina primary was the first important test of the attractiveness of candidates among black voters. That procession will continue on Sunday when many of the White House applicants travel to Selma, Alabama, to participate in ceremonies commemorating the heroism of civil rights.

Several states that vote Super Tuesday, including Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, have substantial black populations.

One of the candidates who spent the past few weeks courting black voters, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, ended his campaign on Saturday after a disappointing third place. He spent more than $ 24 million on television advertising in South Carolina, more than all his rivals combined, but he never found a clear path in the busy competition.

Seven candidates remain in search of the Democrats to find the strongest possible candidate to face President Donald Trump in November. They spent Saturday assessing the impact of Biden's victory.

Bloomberg campaign attendees said they still believe the former mayor of New York can win in a handful of states that vote Super Tuesday, including Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia and North Carolina.

And Sanders was also waiting for the next competitions, betting that he can accumulate an unsurpassed delegated advantage. After two consecutive victories and a tie for the lead in Iowa, the confidence of the 78-year-old Vermont senator has increased.

Sanders congratulated Biden on his first victory and said it was nothing to worry about his supporters.

“That will not be the only defeat. Many states in this country. No one wins them all, ”he told a crowd that cheered in Virginia. "Now we enter Super Tuesday."

Pressure is increasing on low-performing candidates, including former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren to justify their permanence in the race. None gave any indication on Saturday that they would leave before Tuesday.

Through four competitions, Sanders has a healthy but small delegated leadership.

The AP has assigned at least 54 delegates to Sanders and some more are expected, as the remaining votes from South Carolina accumulate. Biden beat Buttigieg in second place with at least 44 delegates and is likely to get several more. Buttigieg, Warren and Klobuchar remain trapped in 26, eight and seven, respectively.

Trump was paying close attention to the Democratic race.

Speaking to conservative activists earlier in the day, the president conducted a kind of poll asking his audience to encourage who would be the best Democratic contender to face in November.

Sanders was the clear winner.

“How could you be easier to beat than Joe? That guy can't put two sentences together, "Trump told the attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference in the suburbs of Washington." But you know he is more in the middle. Everyone knows he is not a communist and with Bernie there is a real question about that. "

But on Saturday it was about Biden and if he could convince the anxious Democrats of the establishment to finally join.

Elected officials inclined to adopt their moderate policy had been reluctant to support it after poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second in Nevada last week. However, for fear of Sanders' polarizing progressive priorities, they are still looking for an alternative that is considered a safer bet to defeat Trump in November.

Biden won 60% of the votes cast by African Americans. He also did well with older voters, women, moderates and conservatives and regular parishioners, according to AP VoteCast.

Sanders gained the support of approximately 15% of African-American voters, while billionaire businessman Tom Steyer earned 16%.

There was also evidence that the state of Biden as two-term vice president of former President Barack Obama helped him conquer African Americans.

VoteCast found that 45% of voters in South Carolina wanted to return to the politics of the past, compared with about a third in Iowa and New Hampshire. That includes approximately 50% of African-American voters who said they want a Democratic presidential candidate to emulate the Obama presidency.

The president of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Pérez, warned Democrats that it is still early in his presidential primary.

Speaking at a North Carolina Democratic Party fundraising gala, Perez said that to win the nomination, a Democrat must win 1,991 delegates, and only a fraction of those have been assigned in the first four primary of the party.

"We have a long way to go," he said.

___

Villages reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Brian Slodysko, Will Weissert and Seth Borenstein in Washington, Thomas Beaumont in Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina and Alexandra Jaffe in Charlotte, North Carolina, contributed to this report.