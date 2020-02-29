Biden wins South Carolina, awaits the momentum of Super Tuesday | USA news

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden won a convincing victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, with a wave of African-American support and ending the winning streak of Vermont senator and rival Bernie Sanders.

The victory came at a crucial moment in Biden's candidacy for 2020 when the moderate democrat recovered from the disappointing performances in the first three contests.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLbea790183a72bb6680a4030bb546a29011% %MINIFYHTMLbea790183a72bb6680a4030bb546a29012%

The race now quickly changes to "Super Tuesday,quot; next week, when voters in 14 states grant a third of the total number of presidential delegates.

"We are very alive," Biden said in a lush post-election demonstration. "For all of you who have been shot down, counted, abandoned, this is your campaign."

The South Carolina primary was the first important test of the attractiveness of candidates among black voters. And while he gave Biden a 77-year victory when he needed it most, he must still demonstrate that he has the financial and organizational resources to drastically expand his campaign in the next 72 hours.

Seven candidates remain in the race to face incumbent Donald Trump in the November elections. In addition to Biden and Sanders, 78, who came in second, other contenders include Elizabeth Warren, a liberal senator from Massachusetts, and former billionaire mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner right after the polls closed in South Carolina, basing the call on data from AP VoteCast, an electorate poll conducted for AP by NORC at the University of Chicago. The poll showed a convincing victory for Biden.

Sanders congratulated Biden on his first victory and said it was no cause for concern for his followers.

"Tonight, we don't win in South Carolina. That won't be the only defeat. Many states in this country. No one wins them all," he told a crowd in Virginia, one of the 14 states that will vote next week. "Now, we enter Super Tuesday."

Sanders is spending the period before Super Tuesday campaigning in Boston, Warren's political territory, and Minnesota, the home state of Amy Klobuchar, who is looking for his first victory.

& # 39; Trampoline & # 39;

Elected officials inclined to adopt Biden's moderate policy were reluctant to support him after poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second place in Nevada last week. But for fear of Sanders' potentially polarizing progressive policies, they are looking for an alternative that can defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Biden's chief advisor, Symone Sanders, stopped calling the "firewall,quot; of South Carolina Biden and instead called him a "trampoline," along with how the state boosted the presidential aspirations of Barack Obama in 2008 and Clinton in 2016

South Carolina was the first important test of the popularity of candidates among African-American voters, who will be critical in the rest of the primary season and in the elections themselves.

Biden won 60 percent of the votes cast by African Americans. He also did well with older voters, women, moderates and conservatives and regular parishioners, according to AP VoteCast.

Sanders gained the support of approximately 15 percent of African-American voters, while billionaire businessman Tom Steyer earned 16 percent.

There was also evidence that the state of Biden as two-term vice president of former President Barack Obama helped him conquer African Americans.