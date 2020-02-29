Ben Affleck wishes his relapse is not online for his children to see

Ben Affleck gave an incredibly sincere, raw and emotional interview with the Brooks Barnes of the New Yorker and, although many focus on the statements he made about his alcoholism and divorce from Jennifer Garner, there is a very powerful statement he made about his children, his relapse. and Internet. Ben stars in the Gavin O & # 39; Connor movie The way back which focuses on a sports coach who loses everything due to alcoholism and then returns. The paper may have proved cathartic for Affleck, who talked about his own personal struggles with Brooks and even re-published on his official Instagram account. In the interview, Ben talked about his public relapse in October, where he was seen stumbling into a vehicle and the impact it had not only on him but also on his children.

Ben stated the following in the interview.

“The relapse is shameful. I wish it didn't happen. I really wish my children didn't see it on the Internet. Jen and I did everything possible to address it and be honest. ”

Ben's regret for his relapse and the fact that his children can always see his father at his worst has resonated on many social networks that want to encourage the former Batman star to keep his head up and stay strong.

You can watch Ben Affleck's full interview with the New Yorker below.

"I showed someone the script,quot; The Batman, "Affleck recalled." They said, "I think the script is good. I also think you're going to drink to death if you go through what you just went through." https://t.co/Dc4odUEZry – Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) February 18, 2020

Children are incredibly resilient and times have changed. More people understand that alcoholism is a disease and should be treated as such. The fact that Ben and Jennifer have addressed these problems openly and honestly with their children should also have a positive impact.

People (and parents) are human and make mistakes, and although Ben may have his fair share of shame and regret, it is not useful for anyone to stay there. Ben is working hard on his films and has three films that will be released in 2020: The last thing I wanted (February 21, 2020); The way back (March 6, 2020); and deep water (November 13, 2020)

What do you think about Ben Affleck's regrets that his relapse related to alcoholism was captured on the Internet where his children can see it?

Do you think Ben Affleck should forgive himself and move forward without looking back?



