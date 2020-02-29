Bella Hadid looks unrecognizable after bleaching her eyebrows by fashion

Victor Boyko / Getty Images
All in the name of beauty!
Fashion Week may be coming to an end soon, but that does not mean that the catwalks are offering boring and basic styles.
Case in point? In the Haider Ackermann show in Paris, Bella Hadid He showed that beauty has no limits after debuting a new lewk on the catwalk.
The 23-year-old supermodel swaggered with her stuff in a black set that hugged the body and showed her slender figure. Completing her elegant outfit, she put on an updo larger than life that looked like something Lydia Beetle juice He would move in his daily life.
Fans will remember that Bella actually dressed as the darling character for Halloween with the then boyfriend, Weekend.
Because of its voluminous and highly structured volume, and the striped bangs, Bella was a force on the track with her goth-glam & # 39; do.
Along with her bold hair and daring clothes, her makeup brought another element of surprise: her eyebrows were bleached.
In addition, the 23-year-old star gave her 28.8 million Instagram followers an even closer look at the laundering process.
"There are no eyebrows for Haider this morning," he captioned his Instagram Stories, along with a short video clip of his wrist. "Loving it)."
"Everything is fun and games until you wash your hair in a random sink for the fourth time in a week," he said in a separate publication.
Bella added: "I love this for me."
In both behind-the-scenes photos, the supermodel was lying down while the make-up artist bleached her eyebrows, Lynsey AlexanderWho gave each model on the catwalk show a similar lewk.
In addition to Bella's bleached eyebrows, the rest of her makeup coincided with her great transformation. While there was no contour, blush or smoky eyes in sight, he walked the runway with theatrical makeup that improved his envious bone structure.
Alexander kept his skin almost identical to his bleached eyebrows, which made his completely black outfit and hairstyle stand out
Along with the Haider Ackermann show, Bella drew attention to Vivienne Westwood's catwalk. He slid down the catwalk with a bridal design that would make any future spouse blush.
The angelic design featured intricate lace and embroidery that looked like a work of art. However, the corset bodice is what really stole the show, considering that Bella's breasts were in full display with her pure material and her bra shaped bra.
With Paris Fashion Week still in full swing, it's only a matter of time before the supermodel blows its mouth once again.