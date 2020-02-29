Bella Hadid looks unrecognizable after bleaching her eyebrows by fashion

All in the name of beauty!

Fashion Week may be coming to an end soon, but that does not mean that the catwalks are offering boring and basic styles.

Case in point? In the Haider Ackermann show in Paris, Bella Hadid He showed that beauty has no limits after debuting a new lewk on the catwalk.

The 23-year-old supermodel swaggered with her stuff in a black set that hugged the body and showed her slender figure. Completing her elegant outfit, she put on an updo larger than life that looked like something Lydia Beetle juice He would move in his daily life.

Fans will remember that Bella actually dressed as the darling character for Halloween with the then boyfriend, Weekend.

Because of its voluminous and highly structured volume, and the striped bangs, Bella was a force on the track with her goth-glam & # 39; do.

Along with her bold hair and daring clothes, her makeup brought another element of surprise: her eyebrows were bleached.