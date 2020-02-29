Beard Zaddies Beware! CDC warns of the dangers of facial hair as the coronavirus spreads

We have bad news for beard fans and almost anyone else with significant facial hair.

To protect yourself during the #coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that a shaved face may be the best option.

The CDC said that facial hair can interfere when it comes to wearing a respirator / facial mask correctly. A chart published by the CDC shows which facial hairstyles will conflict with respirators that can save lives as the US. UU. They prepare for the deadly virus that spreads rapidly, according to the New York Post.

The CDC says that people may have to lose their beards because it could prevent respirators from sealing their faces. And although a shaved face seems ideal, the stubble could cause problems, the agency warned.

Beards and standard chops are also risky, since the hair could come into contact with the exhalation valve of a respirator, which reduces its effectiveness, according to the CDC chart.

Facial masks and respirators are used worldwide to help prevent the spread of coronavrius. The virus has reached almost every continent in the world, with more than 80,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 2,600 deaths reported.