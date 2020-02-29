Bayern Munich's 6-0 victory ends in a protest to keep the offensive flag Football news

%MINIFYHTML49aac756191b9c75e8302b41e3bb718211% %MINIFYHTML49aac756191b9c75e8302b41e3bb718212%

The players of Bayern and Hoffenheim saw the last 13 minutes passing the ball to each other





Thiago Alcantara begged Bayern fans to remove the offensive banner addressed to the owner of Hoffenheim

%MINIFYHTML49aac756191b9c75e8302b41e3bb718215% %MINIFYHTML49aac756191b9c75e8302b41e3bb718216%

Bayern Munich's 6-0 victory at Hoffenheim ended oddly on Saturday when both teams played to keep the ball in protest after fan travelers displayed an offensive banner directed at the owner of Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga leaders were crossing to their ninth victory in their last ten league games at PreZero Arena when the visiting section showed a banner that insulted Dietmar Hopp in the 67th minute.

It was saved after Bayern players, coaches and staff rushed to the visiting section to plead with their fans, but then deployed again ten minutes later when the same Bayern contingent faced traveling fans once again.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic faced fans who were traveling after they displayed the banner.

Bayern and Hoffenheim players were taken to the locker room after the referee stopped the game for the offensive banner

Referee Bastian Dankert stopped the game for five minutes and sent both teams to the locker room as part of the second step of the German FA's three-stage protocol for an official break in the game, with the game at serious risk of abandonment if will show the banner a third time

The clash ended in ridiculous scenes when both groups of players agreed to pass the ball between them for the remaining 13 minutes while the clock marked the time in support of Hopp, who watched from the stands and received an immediate apology from Bayern President Karl- Heinz Rummenigge

The players and staff of Bayern and Hoffenheim stayed on the field and joined the applause at the end of the game.

Dietmar Hopp (left) received an immediate apology from Bayern President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (right), who was sitting next to him in the stands

The owner of Hoffenheim is a divisive figure in German football, since he financed the Sinsheim club from the fifth level to the Bundesliga and was an exception to the 50 + 1 rule that states that fans must own most of their shares club.

Some fan bases of the Bundesliga club showed hostility towards Hopp, with a similar incident occurring last weekend during the Hoffenheim game in Borussia Monchengladbach, with local fans forced to remove banners against Hopp.

Borussia Dortmund fans also organized a typhoon representing the owner of Hoffenheim in the spotlight earlier this month, which led to Dortmund fans being banned in Hoffenheim for two seasons and the club receiving a € 50,000 fine.

The goals of Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Joshua Zirkzee, Philippe Coutinho (2) and Leon Goretzka led Bayern to four points of RB Leipzig on top of the Bundesliga and inflicted Hoffenheim their biggest defeat in the local league in their history.