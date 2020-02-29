Bayern Munich's 6-0 victory ends in a protest to keep the offensive flag Football news

%MINIFYHTML72412df63b209a704de1c3572bad5e8f11% %MINIFYHTML72412df63b209a704de1c3572bad5e8f12%

The game stopped twice and the teams took to the locker rooms; The German FA will open an investigation into the incident on Monday, but the result will remain; Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho scores again for Dortmund





Thiago Alcantara begged Bayern fans to remove the offensive banner addressed to the owner of Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich's 6-0 victory at Hoffenheim ended oddly on Saturday when both teams played to keep the ball in protest after fan travelers displayed an offensive banner directed at the owner of Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga leaders were crossing to their ninth victory in their last ten league games at PreZero Arena when the visiting section showed a banner that insulted Dietmar Hopp in the 67th minute.

It was saved after Bayern players, coaches and staff rushed to the visiting section to plead with their fans, but then deployed again ten minutes later when the same Bayern contingent faced traveling fans once again.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic faced fans who were traveling after they displayed the banner.

Bayern and Hoffenheim players were taken to the locker room after the referee stopped the game for the offensive banner

Referee Bastian Dankert stopped the game for five minutes and sent both teams to the locker room as part of the second step of the German FA's three-stage protocol for an official break in the game, with the game at serious risk of abandonment if will show the banner a third time

The clash ended in ridiculous scenes when both groups of players agreed to pass the ball between them for the remaining 13 minutes while the clock marked the time in support of Hopp, who watched from the stands and received an immediate apology from Bayern President Karl- Heinz Rummenigge

The players and staff of Bayern and Hoffenheim stayed on the field and joined the applause at the end of the game.

Dietmar Hopp (left) received an immediate apology from Bayern President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (right), who was sitting next to him in the stands

According to Heaven in Germany, The control committee of the German Football Association (DFB) will open an investigation into the incident early next week, but the result will be maintained as the match is effectively completed.

The owner of Hoffenheim is a divisive figure in German football, since he financed the Sinsheim club from the fifth level to the Bundesliga and was an exception to the 50 + 1 rule that states that fans must own most of their shares club.

Some fan bases of the Bundesliga club showed hostility towards Hopp, with a similar incident occurring last weekend during the Hoffenheim game in Borussia Monchengladbach, with local fans forced to remove banners against Hopp.

Several Bayern Munich players, including David Alaba, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer, met their fans angrily.

Borussia Dortmund fans also organized a typhoon representing the owner of Hoffenheim in the spotlight earlier this month, which led to Dortmund fans being banned in Hoffenheim for two seasons and the club receiving a € 50,000 fine.

The goals of Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Joshua Zirkzee, Philippe Coutinho (2) and Leon Goretzka led Bayern to four points of RB Leipzig on top of the Bundesliga and inflicted Hoffenheim their biggest defeat in the local league in their history.

& # 39; This is the ugly face of Bayern & # 39;

Speaking to Sky in germany after the game, Rummenigge was unable to hide his anger and condemned his own fans for his attack on his Hoffenheim counterpart.

"I am ashamed of these bums," he said. "I can only say: the Bundesliga, the DFB and the DFL have to do something against these bums."

"That is the ugly face of football. I am very sorry for Dietmar Hopp, who is a man of honor. He did so much for football and sports in this region. I apologized, there is even no excuse."

"This is the ugly face of Bayern Munich. It was a great game, but this final has no excuse. We will act against the people in charge and hold them accountable."

Sancho redials

Jadon Sancho is on an impressive scoring streak

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund needed a goal from the teenager in the form of Jadon Sancho to beat Freiburg 1-0 after a mediocre performance.

The goal at 15 minutes from Sancho was the decisive moment since the possibilities for the hosts were few and far between.

Sancho, who also has 14 assists for his name, has now scored for the seventh straight game at home in the league and has scored 14 times in the Bundesliga this season.

Dortmund is third with 48 points, level in points with the second classified RB Leipzig, which receives Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.