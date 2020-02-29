Bane has a late push for TCU in the 75-72 victory over No. 2 Baylor – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – No. 2 Baylor already has another loss.

After a run of 12 consecutive wins in Big 12, the Bears lost for the second time in three games when they fell 75-72 in TCU on Saturday.

Desmond Bane scored 23 points for TCU, including eight straight after the game was last tied. That was part of a major 18-1 run for the Horned Frogs.

The 25-3 Bears were the nation's number 1 team when they lost a week ago against the now number 1 Kansas. The Jayhawks have a game ahead in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.

