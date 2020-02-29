Band reunited after punk plays the new parish in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLe6de3357c2ce708e3b15573051f4169411% %MINIFYHTMLe6de3357c2ce708e3b15573051f4169412%

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The powerful reconquered post-punk band Hot Snakes returns to the Bay Area on Tuesday night for this show in the New Parish, playing songs from the most recent acclaimed Sub Pop album, Sirens Jericho.

Founded in 1999 by guitarists and lifelong friends John Reis and Rich Froberg, Hot Snakes would take a more primitive approach than the previous sets of the two San Diego-based musicians: the Pitchfork post-hardcore training group and the corrosive monster of rock and noise Drive Like Jehu While Reis and Froberg had not worked together since Jehu broke up in 1995, during a break from his other hit punk unit Rocket From the Crypt, Reis put together a batch of songs with Delta's drummer 72 Jason Kourkunis and enlisted Froberg to sing and add guitar. .

His 2000 debut album Midnight automatic It would be the first release of Reis & # 39; Swami Records. Insistent and propelling, the furious and direct punk melodies simplified the complex structures that players had explored with Drive Like Jehu without sacrificing anything of intensity. By adding bassist Gar Woods to complete Hot Snakes as a touring unit, the band played with great acclaim before recessing when Reis again focused on Rocket From the Crypt.

Hot Snakes met again in 2002 to record its follow-up effort Suicide bill. Recovering the wild energy of the first album and delving into slower tempos and more experimental atmospheres, the recording showed the band's surprising versatility. When Kourkunis left the band to play with the growing alternative rock trio Burning Brides the following year, Reis invited RFTC drummer Mario Rubalcaba (Black Heart Procession and later a member of Earthless and Off!) For the recording of the third album of Hot Snakes Audit in progress In 2004 he returned to his previous sound, more explosive.

Reis would dissolve both Hot Snakes and Rocket From the Crypt the following year to focus his attention on executing Swami Records, although he remained prolific with a series of projects involving members, including the Sultans raw rock team and the new Night Marchers group ( which included Wood and Kourkounis). Hot Snakes finally met in 2011, playing at several festivals and a West Coast tour that included both Kourkounis and Rubalcaba playing the songs they originally recorded.

The quartet met again in 2017 for a similar tour with both drummers, but this time it announced the recording of their first new album in 14 years that also used the talents of Kourkounis and Rubalcaba. The 2018 release for Sub Pop (which also reissued the band's subsequent catalog) titled Sirens Jericho He showed that the group remains as vital and incendiary as ever.

The unit has remained largely silent outside of some live dates last year, but last November it released the new song "Checkmate,quot; in November followed by "I Shall Be Free,quot; a few weeks ago. The band brings a brief twist of West Coast dates with Kourkounis behind the drums back to the Bay Area when Hot Snakes heads the New Parish in Oakland on Tuesday night. Los Angeles' energetic post-punk group, Kills Birds, led by manic Croatian-Canadian singer Nina Ljeti, opens the show.

Hot snakes

Tuesday, March 3, 7:30 p.m. $ 24- $ 27

The new parish