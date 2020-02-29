Ayesha and Stephen Curry's daughter gets excited about the parents of & # 39; Crazy in Love & # 39; in a dance video

%MINIFYHTMLe384c26379a2f2c3bc905f48f1b05fdd11% %MINIFYHTMLe384c26379a2f2c3bc905f48f1b05fdd12%

Instagram

The wife of the professional basketball player shares a video taken by her 7-year-old daughter, Riley, who comments on the romantic moment of the couple.

Up News Info –

Ayesha Curry Y Stephen Curry (II)Apparently Daughter is a big fan of her romantic moment. In a new video uploaded to social networks on Friday, February 28, Riley Elizabeth, 7, could not help talking about how "cute" her parents are while secretly filming them dancing slowly at home.

The short footage began with Ayesha and Stephen dancing slowly in the middle of their living room. While the two were absorbed in their own love scene with romantic background music, Riley silently commented from behind the camera: "How cute." She continued to hallucinate: "In love! So madly in love."

%MINIFYHTMLe384c26379a2f2c3bc905f48f1b05fdd13% %MINIFYHTMLe384c26379a2f2c3bc905f48f1b05fdd14%

Sharing the video on his Instagram account was Ayesha. In the legend of the publication, he expressed amusement at Riley's comment with a face emoji with tears of joy. "I will have to change my phone passwords. 7 and 17 with his ingenuity," he added, before sharing his hope that she and Stephen "dance like this forever, unless it's a bubble, we'll do that."

%MINIFYHTMLe384c26379a2f2c3bc905f48f1b05fdd15% %MINIFYHTMLe384c26379a2f2c3bc905f48f1b05fdd16%

<br />

Riley's reaction not only enchanted Ayesha, but also delighted many others. Singer Kelly Rowland commented: "THIS IS THE CUTEST!" Jordyn Woods intervened, "Awww", along with an emoji with eyes of love and face with tears of joy. "Chewing"former co-host Daphne oz He dropped three love-eyed emojis, while author Danielle Walker praised: "She is the best."

Ayesha and Stephen themselves sent to the Internet buzzing for a spicy photo of their Valentine's holiday. On February 16, the NBA athlete posted on Instagram a photo of him carrying his wife, who is making a suggestive move by licking his forehead. This caused his wife to scold him blatantly for choosing a click that showed his garbage sticking out of his gray shorts.

Stephen's post and Ayesha's comment followed some to respond happily with comments like "no filter needed" and "Welp..number 4 otw". Others, however, criticized them for sharing too much. "What testimony keeps your private life @ stephencurry30 do you know how many minors follow you, it just isn't appropriate," wrote one.