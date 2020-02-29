Avs / Blues April 4 end of regular season could be fantastic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Something wonderful can be developed on April 4.

The Stanley Cup playoffs could not officially start on a Saturday afternoon at the Pepsi Center.

The St. Louis Blues, defending Cup champions, will close the regular season against Avalanche in Denver on April 4. And at the rate they are going, this game could determine the champion of the Central Division and the number 1 seed of the Western Conference playoffs. .

The fifth and final regular season meeting between the Blues and the Avs will not only be the rubber match, since both teams have won twice at home. He could determine which team would face the Dallas Stars in the postseason in the first round of the playoffs, and which team opens against the eighth and final seed of the conference, which is the wild card number 2.

There is no easy opponent. Each playoff team could become worthy of the Cup. But the Avs would surely prefer to open against a wild card team like Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets or Minnesota Wild.

They would definitely prefer not to open against Blues or Stars in two scenarios that won't happen if they win the division. They want the ice advantage match at No. 1 vs. home. No. 8

The Blues entered Saturday's game against Dallas with 86 points in the division / conference, three ahead of the Avs (who had two games in hand) and six more than the Stars (one).

If Colorado finishes second or third behind St. Louis, winner of the division, it would probably open against Dallas, given that the current team in fourth place in the division entered Saturday's games eight points away from the Stars.

Colorado, with 18 games remaining after Saturday's tilt in Nashville, is in the final straight of the regular season as a playoff positioning team. That has not happened since 2014 when the Avs went to a season of 112 points in the first place of Patrick Roy as head coach. That team finished 52-22-4 before being annoyed by No. 7 Minnesota in a first-round series that was overtime in Game 7.

The current Avs (38-18-7, 83 points before Saturday), although key strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert are still missing until mid-March or more, have 10 home games after Saturday and Only eight on the road. And that bodes well for a team that has started to play better at home and has been very successful outside of Denver.

The Avs had won seven straight games on the road entering Saturday, tying the club record set in 1999 by a team led by Peter Forsberg, Joe Sakic, Adam Foote and Roy, to name a few.

To tell everyone, healthy or not, the current Avs are on a positive path that could end with a division / conference championship, if they beat the Blues on April 4.

Feared wings. Avalanche is next to Michigan for its annual visit to Detroit, the worst team in the NHL. The Red Wings had a 15-47-4 record (34 points) in Saturday's game in Ottawa.

With 15 games remaining on Monday when they host the Avs, Detroit is in a position to end with the least amount of league wins since Colorado had only 22 in 2016-17. Starting Monday, the Red Wings will play 11 of their last 15 games against teams currently in the playoff position.