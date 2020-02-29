Auston Matthews of Maple Leafs scores the 45th goal, follows the pace of David Pastrnak de Bruins

%MINIFYHTMLb40f35bf6fe0227ce395f5165dab6a9611% %MINIFYHTMLb40f35bf6fe0227ce395f5165dab6a9612%

The Richard Rocket Trophy race continues to cool while the two leaders, Toronto forward Maple Leafs Auston Matthews and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, each scored in their respective games on Saturday.

Matthews showed his speed by entering the offensive zone, beating the Canucks defense and somehow beating Canucks goalkeeper Thatcher Demko for his 45th goal of the season. It was a goal of advantage in the first period to put 2-1 Maple Leafs.

It was Matthews' 31st goal of the season at home, tied for second in a season in franchise history and only three behind Darryl Sittler's 34 record set in 1977-78.

The goal helped Matthews keep up with Boston's Pastrnak, who scored his 47th goal of the season in a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

Pastrnak opened the scoring after the Bruins defender Torey Krug received a crossed ice pass and attempted to connect with striker Patrice Bergeron. The pass was behind Bergeron, who was loading the net, and the disc went to the corner where Pastrnak made a snapshot to the goalie of the Semyon Varlamov islanders.

It was the 15th time Pastrnak had opened the scoring for the Bruins in a game this season. The only player in the history of the NHL who did more in a single season was Brett Hull in 1990-91 (20) and 1991-92 (16).

Pastrnak maintains his two-goal lead in Matthews in the Rocket Richard race. Both teams have 16 games remaining in the season.