Audi announces performance versions of three E-Tron engines

Audi will manufacture and sell more sporty performance versions of its E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric cars powered by a three-engine system, the company announced Friday. The news comes when the parent company, Volkswagen, says it has turned to Audi to "take the research and development initiative,quot; for the entire Volkswagen Group.

The new performance models will be called E-Tron S and E-Tron Sportback S, and Audi says they will be "more agile, sharper and more dynamic,quot; than the non-S variants. That's all thanks to the addition of a third electric motor (two on the rear axle, one on the front) that increases the total power from 265kW to 320kW, or 370kW in an eight second pulse mode. (That's about 350, 429 and 496 horsepower, respectively.) Both vehicles will be able to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in approximately 4.3 seconds, which is a little more than a second faster than the standard versions.

Those are not amazing specifications compared to other electric vehicles on the road, Tesla or otherwise, but it is quite powerful for what appears to be a luxurious four-door vehicle.

More power and a more aggressive appearance.

Audi did not share when the S versions will be available or how much they will cost more. The company says the S models will be "the world's first electric cars with three engines in mass production," but it will have to rush to claim that claim, as Tesla is working on a three-engine powertrain with the code name. "Plaid,quot; that will drive the S, X, second generation Roadster, and probably even the Cybertruck. (Tesla announced that the top line version of the truck will use three engines).

The big question is what will all the additional performance do for the E-Tron range.

Audi tells The edge that the S versions will use the same 95kWh battery as the standard E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback. The standard E-Tron (which is the only one on the road at this time) squeezes a little more than 200 miles from that battery. Adding another engine would mean more weight, and allowing more performance could make it easier to drain the battery even faster. The way Audi plans to deal with that balance will be something to observe.



The interesting thing about the three-engine configuration is that Audi says that not everyone will be engaged all the time. In "normal driving," the company says only rear electric motors will work. The front engine "turns on, and the driver barely notices, if the driver needs more power,quot; in situations where the car needs more grip, such as in slippery conditions or when taking fast turns. The three engine configuration also allows the car to perform a torque vectorization; In other words, it delivers different amounts of power to different axles or wheels in real time to give the car the maximum grip in any scenario.

Audi only released slightly camouflaged photos of the E-Tron S and, in appearance, is very similar to the standard E-Tron but with a slightly more aggressive style. That is partly due to larger wheel arches, air ducts and a more prominent diffuser.