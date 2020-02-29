Home Entertainment Atlanta Stripper arrested: disability payments charged while dancing

Atlanta Stripper arrested: disability payments charged while dancing

Bradley Lamb
An Atlanta stripper pleaded guilty to fraudulently collecting disability payments while dancing at a strip club in DeKalb County.

According to federal prosecutors, his sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 26. 31, and allege that she worked every night shedding money under the name of "Chrissy the Doll,quot;.

Valencia had been receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) from the Social Security Administration because it claimed that it was so disabled by anxiety and depression that it spent most of its time in its room and could not work.

