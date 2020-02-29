Atlanta Stripper arrested: disability payments charged while dancing

An Atlanta stripper pleaded guilty to fraudulently collecting disability payments while dancing at a strip club in DeKalb County.

According to federal prosecutors, his sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 26.

Valencia had been receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) from the Social Security Administration because it claimed that it was so disabled by anxiety and depression that it spent most of its time in its room and could not work.

SSI is a needs-based disability benefit program. People who exceed a certain income threshold or are not disabled cannot charge SSI.

Valencia pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud after it was determined that it raised more than $ 60,000 in disability benefits that it was not entitled to receive.

According to the federal indictment, Valencia applied for benefits in July 2010, claiming he suffered from major depression and a panic disorder that prevented him from working or even leaving his home.

According to reports, Valencia has been working as a stripper for the past 5 years, all the time collecting SSI.

