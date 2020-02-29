ATF: Fire in the press bar in St. Cloud was intentionally established, the businessman was arrested – Up News Info

The National Response Team of the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced that the fire at Press Bar And Parlor in St. Cloud was intentionally triggered on February 17 and the business owner was arrested.

The fire, which destroyed an iconic part of St. Cloud's nightlife, has now been classified as "incendiary and intentionally."

Authorities say the owner of the historic St. Cloud bar was arrested on charges of arson and sent to the Stearns County Jail.

ATF, the St. Cloud Fire Department, the St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Chief's Office jointly made the determination on Saturday. Investigators are not disclosing more information about the incident at this time.

Up News Info does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.