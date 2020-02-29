At least 3 missing after smugglers threw migrants into the ocean near San Diego – Up News Info Los Angeles

OF THE SEA (CBSLA) – At least three people disappeared Friday night after the traffickers threw a migrant boat into the ocean near San Diego.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department received a call at 4 a.m. about people in the water near Del Mar.

The deputies said the smugglers made a tactic called "dump and run,quot; where they do not take the boat to the shore, but force passengers to swim.

Emergency teams rescued 13 people, but they were still looking for at least three others.

"The assets of firefighters and first responders responded to the top of the cliff and also to the beach and entered the water and rescued three people from the water," said Dep. Chief Robert Ford of the Solana Beach Fire Department said. "Other people had already reached the shore."

Migrants traveled in a type of fishing boat that was often used to take people to the country illegally.

Deputies said they have seen three of these ships in the same area in recent months.