Ashley Graham criticized for changing her baby's diaper on the floor in Staples

In an Instagram photo, you see the supermodel crouched on the floor in what appears to be a stationary corridor while cleaning the back of his son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Ashley Graham He is no stranger to shame online, but this time it is not because of his body. The model landed in hot water for sharing a picture of her changing the diaper of her newborn son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, on the floor of a Staples store.

In the February 28 publication, Ashley was seen crouched on the floor in the middle of what appeared to be a stationary hallway while cleaning her son's bottom. He also made sure to put a quilted blanket under Isaac so that the small lump on the back of joy did not directly touch the floor. "S ** t became real!" She captioned the photo. "First message of diapers without a bath in sight! Thank God I remember putting the changing table in the diaper bag!"

Some people applauded the first "America's next top model"Judge's decision, while others roasted her for doing that." Lol super strength. I'm sure the car would have been easier and more sanitary. People walk with their dirty shoes everywhere, "said one." Are there no bathrooms in sight? Why didn't the employees let you use their bathroom? I am sure that I would not kill them absolutely to help a mother have a difficult time, "said someone else.

A third individual simply called it "nasty," while another said, "Wow, I'm so surprised at how many people support this nasty behavior. We're in 2020, I think there are bathrooms everywhere." Another commented: "You could have gone to your damn car. This is not nice. Don't let these people fill you with fuel."

"You couldn't get to the bathroom? This is so bad in many ways that the smell, the fact that you can spill, sounds like you don't want to walk to the bathroom. I'm sorry, this is just ridiculous," another wrote. "Not only is he rude and inconsiderate with those around you, but he is more than unhealthy. Feces is Carrie's bacteria, no matter how & # 39; careful & # 39; or & # 39; about the mate & # 39; be "You should have taken the baby to your car and take care of him there. I understand, accidents happen, but it's also a common courtesy. Come on, don't push him," someone told Ashley.

Ashley has not yet responded to the reaction.