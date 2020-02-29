Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner really together again?

In recent days, several reports have emerged suggesting that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally got back together after a short break.

The rumors began in earnest when the keeping up with the Kardashians Star posted a story for her IG, including three photos of her and the rapper looking at each other lovingly while playing in the playoffs in 2017.

Kylie's social media post led many of her fans and followers to speculate that she and the rapper would be together again after their separation last year. Mood wrote in his latest post, "It's a state of mind," facilitating even more rumors.

This also happened only a few hours after she uploaded a photo of herself wearing the shoes that the rapper created with Nike. ME! The news reported in October that Stormi Webster's parents were taking a short break from each other, although it was not clear if it would be permanent.

It was about two years after they started dating. Since then, the rapper and Kylie have gotten along, despite their separation, and have even met a few times since they separated, mainly to take care of their daughter.

This year, in January, Travis and Kylie celebrated Stormi's birthday party at Disney World, and Travis also stopped at his birthday party in February. An insider who spoke with E! News said Kylie and Travis would never be together again; They were only raising their children in a friendly way.

The source added that planning the little baby's birthday party also brought them much closer. While many are curious to know if they have talked about rekindling their relationship, the source explained that they have not yet had real conversations about it.

Ad

There is no pressure, and they are enjoying where they are now. In October 2019, another source told E! The news that Kylie had no plans as to when she would be with him again, however, because of Stormi, they are linked together for life.



Post views:

0 0